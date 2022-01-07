San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas Declares as 4th Candidate for District 1 Supervisor

San Jose City Councilmember Sylvia Arenas today declared her candidacy for the District 1 seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

“Since the day I took office, I have been a tireless advocate for making the needs of children and families the priority at San Jose City Hall. Together we have achieved real results,” Arenas said in a statement. “However, there is so much more that can only be done by the county and their health and social services agencies.”

“San Jose and south county families need a passionate advocate on the Board of Supervisors,” she said. “They need a tireless fighter for the needs of our most vulnerable. They need someone who is ready to go from Day 1 to serve in this critical role. That’s why I’m running, and why I’m confident that the voters will again put their faith in my dedicated service to our community.”

In late December, the Board of Supervisors voted to move all of Evergreen to be part of the new District 1, which is an open seat. Evergreen will join with South San Jose, Morgan Hill, and Gilroy in this new district, with San Jose City Council District 8 as the biggest political subdivision – representing almost 1 in 4 likely voters.

Arenas joins a crowded field in District 1, which has the most candidates, including former San Jose Councilmember Johnny Khamis, Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine and Santa Clara County Board of Education trustee Claudia Rossi.

Overall, almost two-thirds of District 1 voters will be San Jose residents. In her announcement, Arenas pointed out that she is the only candidate in the race who has served on the San Jose City Council and lives in the new district boundaries.

Arenas lives in the Evergreen section of San Jose with her husband Jose, her son Andres and her daughter Ana. She’s a lifelong resident of San Jose, a former public employee in the SJ Parks Department, and a former team member of First5 Santa Clara County. Before serving on the San Jose City Council, she served on the Evergreen Elementary School Board of Trustees.

Arenas was first elected to the city council in 2016. Her current term ends at the end of 2024.