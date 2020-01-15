Council Hopeful Who Caused Traffic Fatality Resumes Bid for San Jose’s District 10 Seat

She showed up to South Bay Labor’s primary election canvassing kickoff Sunday and the Santa Clara County Democratic Central Committee meeting a few days prior.

But Jenny Higgins Bradanini hasn’t yet confirmed whether she’s having second thoughts about continuing her campaign for San Jose’s District 10 City Council seat after causing a traffic fatality on Dec. 16. The labor-aligned candidate didn’t return Fly’s calls for more info. And her campaign consultant, Eric Stroker, declined to comment.

But people are wondering whether a run for office is even feasible for the Bay Area Women’s March president, who’s running against business-backed Matt Mahan and local entrepreneur Helen Wang to replace Councilman Johnny Khamis in the Almaden Valley district.

Nearly a month has passed since the crash and the Santa Clara County DA hasn’t filed charges. Meanwhile, survivors of Timothy Starkey, the 66-year-old Santa Cruz handyman killed in the collision, have asked for privacy until further notice. With the March primary just weeks away, however, it’s hard to imagine that Starkey’s death won’t catch up with Higgins Bradanini—if not with criminal charges, then with civil litigation.

An insider called it “despicable” for Higgins Bradanini to return to the campaign trail so soon after the tragedy. “I think the matter of resolving the traffic fatality has to come first, because ultimately it’s all about respecting the friends and families that survived Timothy Starkey,” the observer told Fly.

While Higgins Bradanini initially said she’d suspend electioneering, it was unclear how long the break would last. But her presence at the recent South Bay Labor Council kickoff suggests she’s ready to pick up where she left off.

“She didn’t show up at any neighborhood associations,” the insider noted. “She showed up to the Labor Council. … It’s clearly campaign oriented.”

Related

Send a tip to The Fly

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.