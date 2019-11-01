Verizon Breaks Ground on Coleman Highline Campus

Verizon broke ground earlier this week on a 640,000-square-foot tech hub off of Coleman Avenue in San Jose. The telecommunications giant plans to employ 3,400 employees at the site, which is part of the Coleman Highline campus by the Mineta San Jose International Airport.

“We’re excited to begin a new chapter in Silicon Valley with our next-generation workplace,” Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan says. “Hunter Storm has been a great partner, and the city of San Jose is behind our vision for a sustainable, community-focused campus that is good for both our employees and the community.”

Verizon is partnering with Cupertino-based developer Hunter Storm on the project, which is slated for completion by 2021.

“It’s 120 acres of real estate ... in the center of Silicon Valley,” Hunter Storm Properties President Deke Hunter says. “For us, this groundbreaking is just another piece of the puzzle in putting Coleman Avenue and the whole [street front] across the San Jose airport and Caltrain Station.”

Television streaming company Roku will also lease 730,000 square feet at the Coleman Highline campus for its new corporate headquarters.

Meanwhile, Hunter Storm plans to develop mixed-use projects at the Gateway Crossings, which lies adjacent to the Coleman Highline. Located next to the Santa Clara Caltrain station and future BART stop, Gateway Crossings will feature over 1,500 homes, two parks with 2.5 acres of public space, a 225-room hotel and 45,000 square feet of retail. Hunter Storm will also build a public market and a Marriott next to Avaya Stadium.

“Major technology companies passed up on San Jose because there are more diverse and better planned sites in Mountain View and Sunnyvale,” Hunter says. “Now, San Jose has the infrastructure and it can catch the really large deals.”

Nicholas Chan is a journalist who covers politics, culture and current events in Silicon Valley. Follow him on Twitter at @nicholaschanhk.