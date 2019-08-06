FBI Launches Terrorism Probe Into Garlic Festival Shooting

The Federal Bureau of Investigation launched a domestic terrorism investigation into the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, officials announced Tuesday.

John Bennett, special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Francisco division, told reporters at a Gilroy press conference that the investigation of Santino William Legan’s digital devices uncovered a list of organizations that may have been targeted for similar violent acts. Those organizations included religious institutions, federal buildings, courthouses, political institutions from both major parties, and the Garlic Festival, Bennett said.

Legan killed himself after a shootout with Gilroy police July 28, minutes after he sprayed the festival crowd with a semi-automatic rifle, killing three people and wounding 13.

Bennett declined to name the organizations on the list, citing concerns about an ongoing investigation, but said the FBI is reaching out to them. However, the organizations on the list were “nationwide,” not specifically Santa Clara County, he added.

The motive for the Garlic Festival shooting is still being explored, he said. It appeared Legan, a 19-year-old Gilroy native, was “interested in several violent ideologies,” but it is unknown which one he settled on, according to Bennett.

Bennett said the FBI will now look into whether Legan was in contact with other individuals or organizations.

“The case is ongoing and we cannot provide any detailed information,” he said. “It’s important that we do this the right way.”