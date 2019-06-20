Political Advisor Alex Lee Joins 25th Assembly District Race

Yet another Milpitan jumped into the 25th Assembly District race to succeed Assemblyman Kansen Chu.

On Monday, 23-year-old Alex Lee declared his candidacy, which pits him against Milpitas Mayor Rich Tran and the potentially, probably, almost positively soon-to-announce first-term Councilwoman Karina Dominguez. Dominguez, we hear, is waiting to surpass a certain fundraising mark before going public with her plans. She's also rumored to be mulling a run for her old boss Bob Wieckowski’s state Senate seat.

Michael Tsai is another Milpitas name being bandied about, but the newly elected Milpitas Unified school board trustee has made no public indication that he’d interrupt his first-term to try for higher office.

Definitely in the running, though, are Santa Clara County Board of Ed trustee Anna Song and Santa Clara Unified trustee Jim Canova—the first to join the fray after Chu’s surprise announcement that he won’t seek another term.

To date, though, we haven’t heard of any East Bay contenders in the district, which extends from Fremont and Newark down through Milpitas, San Jose, Santa Clara and the rural swath of south Santa Clara Valley.

Lee’s the youngest in the field by far, and touts his experience as student body president at his alma mater, UC Davis and intern for former Congressman Mike Honda.

According to his campaign bio, Lee spent the summer after graduating college volunteering for the Sacramento food bank before getting hired by state Sen. Henry Stern and, subsequently, as a policy adviser and field rep for Assemblyman Evan Low. In 2016, Lee managed Thomas Duong’s campaign for San Jose’s District 7 City Council seat (then occupied by Tam Nguyen).

Like the other candidates, Lee’s a Democrat who says he’s running to tackle Silicon Valley’s traffic congestion, homelessness and the worsening impacts of climate change.

And, of course, the affordability crisis: “I grew up in the South Bay, but if things don’t change now, I—like countless others—can’t afford a future here.”

