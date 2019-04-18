Google Expands Footprint in North San Jose, Mountain View

Google continues its rapid Silicon Valley expansion with a pair of real estate deals that will increase the tech giant’s presence in North San Jose and Mountain View.
In North San Jose, the tech giant has struck a deal to pre-lease four buildings currently under construction, a Google spokesperson confirmed to San Jose Inside on Wednesday. The company plans to move into the space by 2021.
Once filled, the buildings on the corner North First Street and Brokaw Road could accommodate 3,600 to 4,900 employees.
Google has been snapping up properties in north San Jose as it readies a dramatic expansion into the city. In addition to the four properties leased Wednesday, the advertising giant has also purchased three industrial buildings for $117.3 million north of State Route 237 and two office buildings on North First Street for $154.4 million.
The North San Jose effort is separate from Google’s plans for an extensive transit-oriented village near Diridon Station in downtown. There, Google plans to accommodate about 25,000 workers, 15,000 to 20,000 of whom would be Google employees.
Since 2016, Google has spent millions shoring up land in San Jose to hold its increasing workforce, which has ballooned to about 23,000 in the Bay Area alone.
Google also purchased three office buildings in Mountain View for $250.2 million, a Google spokesperson confirmed to San Jose Inside. The buildings had already been occupied by the company before the purchase this week.
Totaling 167,000 square feet, the Mountain View buildings are located at 900 Alta Ave., 1489 Charleston Road, and 1053 Joaquin Road. According to the Mercury News, citing sources familiar with Google’s plans, the company had been eyeing the purchase of these buildings, which are located near its GooglePlex headquarters.
But real estate company Peery Arrillaga would only allow the sale of the Mountain View buildings if Google also leased the north San Jose properties.
Google’s presence in Mountain View is part of the company’s larger plans for the North Bayshore area of the city. Over the next decade, Google plans to redevelop a massive mixed-use entertainment park complete with office space, retail, parks and housing. Although, the company’s plans for North Bayshore are currently tied up.
