Police Recover Missing OSH Sign

San Jose’s retro Orchard Supply Hardware sign has been found.

The iconic neon marker mysteriously vanished a few months ago, a short time after OSH closed for good. The only evidence was grainy surveillance footage showing a couple guys dismantling the sign and driving off with it in a white pickup.

San Jose police launched an investigation that just this week led them to the culprit: a misguided collector concerned about the sign’s preservation. History San Jose now has possession of the green-and-red arrow sign, which will require substantial repair.

“Many of the neon pieces were broken to begin with, but now it needs a lot of work,” History San Jose curator Ken Middlebrook said.

“Thankfully, we already got an offer for the restoration.”

Middlebrook declined to identify the apparently well-intentioned sign thief, who reported being unaware of the public uproar caused by its disappearance.

“The main thing is that the sign is with us,” he said.

Lowe’s, the rightful owner of the sign, officially donated the piece to PAC SJ and History San Jose, which plans to erect it next to an OSH logo-emblazoned boxcar at History Park.

Middlebrook commended the San Jose Police Department for solving the mystery and returning the sign to good hands. He said he’s also grateful for support from Councilwoman Dev Davis, who offered to spread the word about the need for donations to get the sign back in working condition.

“We’re thrilled,” said Brian Grayson, head of the Preservation Action Council of San Jose. “At first, I was skeptical. The longer it was gone, the less chance I thought there would be to find it. So I’m very happy to hear that it was recovered.”

The neon OSH sign stood at West San Carlos Street and Royal Avenue for six decades before its unauthorized removal in early November. Middlebrook said it represents a significant era in the city’s history and hearkens back to the region’s agricultural past.

“It’s just been part of our landscape for so long,” he said. “Pretty much anybody who’s been in the community for any length of time has seen it, or shopped at OSH at one time or another. So when it went missing, that really resonated with people.”

Jennifer Wadsworth is the news editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Newspaper. Email tips to jenniferw@metronews.com or follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.