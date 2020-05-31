LIVE UPDATES: Silicon Valley Gears Up for Another March Against George Floyd’s Killing

Scroll from the bottom up to read in chronological order. And click here to catch up on the rest of our police protest coverage.

2:45pm: A weekend recap.

Before we head into another protest, here’s a look at some stats from the past two days.

SJPD told us it assigned 327 officers to the Friday protest, which drew somewhere north of 1,000 at its peak. It tapped 91 people from 13 outside agencies to help with the effort and made 38 arrests by the time the march was all said and done.

One officer was injured. Though the department offered no details about what happened, the incident unfolded in full view of the camera, showing that the officer snatched a cellphone from a protester and chucked it into the crowd. The protester responded with a quick blow to the face, and the officer slumped to the ground—out cold.

Meanwhile, eight patrol cars were vandalized. The only major incident mentioned by SJPD in response to our query was the SUV that drove into a crowd of protesters, injuring two. The driver was arrested a day later.

On Saturday, SJPD assigned 196 officers to the protest at City Hall and tapped 39 people from just one outside agency (the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office) for help.

Despite a much smaller crowd size compared to the day prior, police made 50 arrests.

When this news outlet asked for names of people arrested and why police detained them (information that other cites promptly provided to news media), Officer Gina Tepoorten said she has to process the query as a formal records request. That means we probably won’t hear more for at least another 10 days.

—Jennifer Wadsworth

2:30pm: Another day, another march.

Members of the River Church Community will convene a third march in San Jose against the killing of George Floyd. It starts at 3pm today at City Hall. Details are posted here.

For those who want to observe from afar, organizers plan to broadcast at least some of the event on Facebook Live. The planned route: counterclockwise around City Hall from Fourth to San Fernando and then Sixth and Santa Clara streets.

Organizers plan to repeat the route eight times, like the Biblical march around Jericho, and one for each minute Floyd was choked to death by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin.