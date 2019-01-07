Pair of Land-Use Proposals Up for Review at San Jose’s First City Council Session of 2019

The new year brought new elected officials and some newly revised land-use proposals for San Jose. On Tuesday, the City Council will discuss a low-income housing project for the homeless followed by plans to build a seven-story hotel on the Cupertino border.

The contentious homeless housing proposal—officially the Evans Lane Housing Project—passed with an 8-3 vote in December. Now, the council will vote on rezoning 6 acres of land at Evans Lane and Canoas Garden Avenue for the project, which includes 61 units of supportive housing in eight prefabricated buildings. A separate building will house on-site staff. And an area will be set aside for a community garden and public library.

Tuesday’s vote caps a multi-year debate over the project, which drew opposition from residents who feared an influx of formerly homeless people would drive up crime rates in the Canoas Garden neighborhood.

Meanwhile, at the San Jose-Cupertino border, the council is prepared to reject an appeal to halt construction of the AC by Marriott—West San Jose project on Stevens Creek Boulevard. The appeal filed by the Laborers International Union of North America 270 cites noise and air pollution as reasons to stop construction of the seven-story, 168-room hotel on a half-acre plot just yards away from neighboring Cupertino.

If the council rejects the appeal—as advised by Councilman Chappie Jones, whose district encompasses the project site—Marriott can go ahead and demolition a gas station and convenience store on the property to make way for the new hotel.

More from the San Jose City Council agenda for January 8, 2019:

The council will hold a swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected councilors: Maya Esparza, who replaced Tam Nguyen in District 7, and Pam Foley, who succeeded Don Rocha in District 9.

If councilors so decide on Tuesday, the San Jose Police Activities League will be managed by the city Parks, Neighborhoods & Recreation Services Department. The embattled nonprofit league was previously under the purview of the San Jose Police Department, but was recommended for new management after au audit identified several lapses of financial reporting and other issues. The council voted in June to shift the league from SJPD to civilian control.

WHAT: City Council meets

WHEN: 1:30pm and 6pm Tuesday, with a recess between the two sessions

WHERE: City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose

INFO: City Clerk, 408.535.1260