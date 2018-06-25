Monday Night Live! Celebrates 25 Years of Sketch Comedy with SJ Mayor Sam Liccardo as Host

San Jose Stage Company’s Monday Night Live! is back again this evening, celebrating its 25th year of political satire with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as host.

The political sketch comedy show produced by the San Jose Stage Company promises unveil “the hidden talents of our elected officials and the current state of political affairs.”

Monday Night Live! features many of San Jose’s best-known city government officials and lobbyists, who turn local headlines into satirical jabs to raise money for the long-running theater company.

Expect guest appearances from San Jose Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco and City Council members Raul Peralez, Dev Davis, Sergio Jimenez, and Johnny Khamis. Santa Clara County supervisors will also join in on the fun, including Dave Cortese and Cindy Chavez. Lobbyists and developers on the bill include Michael Van Every, Case Swenson, Chris Neale and Mark Tersini. San Francisco comedian Will Durst will headline the standup portion of the show.

Last year’s event featured previous host Carrasco dressed up in a Wonder Woman crown and corset cracking jokes about “cleaning up a toxic mess,” San Jose Stage actor Joshua Marx channeling the terming-out Councilman Don Rocha as “The Donfather” and Peralez poking fun at the promises San Jose made to lure Google to downtown.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit The Stage in their mission to “produce vital theatre,” along with any donations accepted. Curtains will open at 7pm but the pre-show cocktail reception will be served by The Party Helpers at 5pm. Tickets are on-sale now for $75 to $150 and can be purchased at www.thestage.org or by calling 408.283.7142.