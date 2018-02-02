Cash Continues Pouring into Santa Clara County Races

All but one of the candidates vying for terming-out Santa Clara County Supervisor Ken Yeager’s seat in the June 5 primary election have surpassed the quarter-million dollar fundraising mark, according to campaign finance reports filed on Wednesday.

Susan Ellenberg, a San Jose Unified School District trustee and program director at the Silicon Valley Organization, closed out 2017 with $254,175 in the bank—more than $144,000 of it raised from July through the end of December.

Santa Clara Councilman Dominic Caserta hit that benchmark from the get go, entering the race for the District 4 supervisor’s post with more than $250,000 from 300-plus donors almost exactly a year ago. By Dec. 31, the terming-out councilor reported a cash balance of $277,609.

Former San Jose Councilman Pierluigi Oliverio was another candidate to reach the quarter-million mark early on, raising $20,000 in the latest fundraising period and $275,068 overall in 2017.

San Jose’s Disrict 9 Councilman Don Rocha, who terms out this year, trailed close behind by the end of December with $260, 973 in contributions from all of last year—$120,000 of which poured in during the final six months of 2017.

Former Campbell Councilman Jason Baker raised $50,524 in the most recent filing period, and $103,631 in all.

County officials who are running unopposed so far include District 1 Supervisor Mike Wasserman and District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

County Assessor Larry Stone, who has lamented the dearth of challengers in past year, apparently has some competition Milpitas Councilman Anthony Phan. But only Stone has collected any donations—$9,545 through Dec. 31, per the most recent filings. And Phan has said he is “not very serious” about running.

Sheriff Laurie Smith, meanwhile, will face a few contenders in her coming bid for re-election: former Undersheriff John Hirokawa, perennial challenger Martin Monica and bailiff Joseph LaJeunesse.

Hirokawa held the fundraising lead with $118,458 raised overall—$62,594 of it raised by the end of the last filing period. LeJeunesse raked in $19, 113 in all, with the bulk of it coming through in the filing period that ended Dec. 31.

Monica didn’t file any campaign fundraising reports by the deadline. Neither did Smith.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Deputy Assessor David Ginsborg was running against his boss, Larry Stone. Though Ginsborg mulled the idea, he terminated his Ginsborg for Assessor 2018 account in November once it became clear that Stone would run for re-election.

