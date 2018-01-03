Mercury News’ City Hall Reporter Poised to Sue over Loss of Job

The Mercury News lost a slew of longtime journalists in 2017, and the year ended with word of yet another notable departure. The week before Christmas, the South Bay’s daily paper of record said goodbye to San Jose City Hall reporter Ramona Giwargis, who had been on the beat just short of three years. How exactly she departed is unclear, but she’s since lawyered up with Jim McManis, an expensive, labor-friendly attorney who’s sued the city on multiple occasions. Recent victories include a case that went to the state Supreme Court, which now forces elected officials to turn over messages that deal with public business but are sent from personal devices. McManis also successfully sued the city to pay back $50 million to its now-defunct Redevelopment Agency and he was victorious in the infamous Little Saigon dispute. He was recently overheard boasting, “I know where the bodies are buried at City Hall, and I have a feeling that is going to be useful in this case.” While both Giwargis and McManis declined to comment, insiders suggested the reporter’s sudden absence could be connected to a story she was working on involving Mayor Sam Liccardo and his close friend Carl Guardino, a registered lobbyist and head of the influential Silicon Valley Leadership Group. How much was gleaned from that reporting is uncertain—accounts have ranged from juicy to a quixotic witch-hunt—but it apparently caused a rift between Giwargis and her bosses at the Merc after they killed the story. Since joining the paper in mid-2015, Giwargis has consistently butted heads with Liccardo, and multiple sources in the mayor and city manager’s offices have complained to Fly in the past that her reporting contained factual mistakes. The Merc’s policies on “updating” stories hasn’t always been the most transparent, but there have been several instances in which Giwargis’ stories would be published online and end up rewritten a day or two later. A spokesman for Liccardo says the mayor “was not in any way involved in the Merc’s decision, and that he was as surprised as anyone when he heard the news.” (Memo to McManis: A Liccardo deposition could produce some interesting material.) Merc managing editor Bert Robinson noted in an email, “As a rule, we don't comment on these kinds of employment matters.” For his part, Guardino texted Fly, “Let me be unequivocal: I have never said to anyone at the Mercury News that Ms Giwargis or any reporter should be fired from his or her job. Stating otherwise is completely false.” Oddly enough, Giwargis has yet to change any of her social media profiles to note that she is no longer employed by the paper.
The uncovering had to do with conduct by Liccardo and Rick the City Attorney.
PART ONE
There was a Dentist from Sunnyvale who purchased land at or near a place where a Bart Station drop off would be located for the Chuckles Reed Sham Baseball Stadium and all the Redevelopment Agency land bought up for a nickel on the dollar with taxpayer funds then sold to the City for many times over the purchase price for that Baseball Stadium.
Well the Doctor opened a Rehabilitation Operation on the land next to a park and $500,000 homes at the time. The neighborhood was unhappy. He then petitioned to enlarge his operation and Liccardo and Rick blocked it with the City Council. They knew it was wrong but it caused a lawsuit against the City in Federal Court which was poorly defended and quickly settled. BIG NOTE ON THIS DEAL! The dentist got to keep and expand his REHAB BUSINESS and the City leased the land and buildings back to him for a $1.00 a year. THIS WAS LICCARDO’S DISTRICT. LICARRDO MOONLIGHTED AS AN ATTORNEY FOR A REAL ESTATE FIRM. HELLO!
PART 2
The dentist got a huge settlement, the City paid him a fortune for the land saying it’s valuable for a Bart Station when the new Baseball Stadium is built, NEVER HAPPENED. Of course no Baseball Stadium was really ever intended only the wasting of the Redevelopment Agency money to buy up the land and sell it to the City by the City Politicals whose friends bought it originally. Then Reed was demanded by State Government to refund the state and he moved the money around to hide it.
.
Part 3
Now in 2008 he (REED) has worthless Deeds and the redevelopment money is gone. Then they disband the SJRA. Remember Reed was a Real Estate Lawyer who left his firm and started a one man Law Firm that then had one client, his old firm. Now he would not have to answer questions about his firms dealings because it was Client /Attorney privilege. He also would not have to recluse himself on City Real Estate votes. Slick!
We should discuss the fraud in building the NEW CITY HALL (Glass and remixed used concrete in an earthquake area) and the give away of the OLD ONE.
Jack Slade
Former City High Ranking Employee you saw the bodies buried for 60 years