South Bay Leaders Mourn Death of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

Bay Area political leaders are mourning the death of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, who suffered an apparent heart attack early Tuesday, according to news reports. He was 65. In a statement to reporters this morning, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo lamented the loss of a “dear friend and colleague.”
“Ed was a good and incredibly gracious man, at a time when goodness, graciousness and civility are not sufficiently appreciated in public life,” Liccardo said. “My heart goes out to Ed’s wife, Anita, and his daughters, Tania and Brianna.”
San Jose Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco echoed those sentiments.
“I only had the opportunity to meet him a few brief times,” she wrote on Facebook. “He was an advocate for families, housing, immigrants and civil rights. San Francisco, California, and the nation have lost a significant progressive leader.”
Silicon Valley Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) posted a few photos of him and Lee at various functions. “Rest my dear friend,” Low wrote. “Thank you for being you.”
Former San Francisco Supervisor David Campos, who now works as an executive for Santa Clara County, offered his thoughts and prayers on Twitter.
Very sad to hear of @mayoredlee’s passing. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family and loved ones. Our deepest condolences to them. May He Rest In Peace. https://t.co/VXiSdDvqtw
— David Campos (@DavidCamposSF) December 12, 2017
“He was such a wonderful individual who dedicated so much of himself to public service,” South Bay Assemblyman Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) remarked on Facebook this morning. “My thoughts and prayers are to Mayor Lee’s family during this difficult time.”
Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese, who led the Board of Supervisors in a moment of silence this morning, described Lee as a champion of human rights.
“Mayor Ed Lee, you will be missed not only in San Francisco, but throughout the Bay Area, the state and the nation,” Cortese wrote on Facebook. “Especially in defending the rights of those who depended on you. God bless you.”
In a press release sent hours later, Cortese added: “All board members and many administrators have had the pleasure of working with Mayor Lee, most recently on our shared lawsuits against the federal executive orders that threatened the rights of immigrants in our communities. We also shared the goal to provide shelter and housing for the growing numbers of homeless individuals and families in both our communities, among other human rights and civil rights issues.”
“He was a trailblazer as the first Asian American mayor of SF and a good man who I know will be missed in S.F. and beyond,” Assemblyman Ash Kalra (D-San Jose), the first Indian American elected to the California Legislature, wrote on Facebook today.
At noon today, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, AC Transit, Caltrain, BART and Muni trains and buses will stop for 30 seconds in honor of Lee.
Lee, a civil rights attorney, became the first Asian American to helm the city of San Francisco when the Board of Supervisors named him acting mayor in 2011. The veteran civil servant, who initially expressed hesitation about remaining in the post for too long, went on to win the following election.
S.F. Supervisor London Breed succeeds Lee, making her the first black female mayor. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, she will continue to serve as mayor until a special election in June.
I don’t miss this “Sanctuary City supporter-illegal alien lover” one single-bit! I am glad he is gone into the ages.
I hope more of those “Sanctuary City Leaders” will also meet their demise, with timely dispatch, and throw themselves upon his funeral pyre (if he is to have one).
David S. Wall
David,that sounds pretty harsh & racist to me. When did all this hostility toward illegal aliens start,lover boy ? Did you come home from work early & catch your wife & the gardener going at it like rabid burros ? Did you find tortilla chip crumbs in your bed when you turned down the sheets ? Was your refrigerator suddenly full of Modelo Especial & Corona Extra ? Did she start drinking tequila shots & listening to mariachi music,instead of fixing your dinner ? Does she insist that you don a sombrero before coming to bed ? Did she have her car lowered & put lights in the wheel wells ? Do your children sing “Dingle Balls” instead of “Jingle Bells” when your parents come by at Christmas ? How about Felix Navidad,Felix Navidad ? Is it true that your middle name is ‘Senor-eater’ ? Please do tell,the suspense is killing me mi amigo !!!
SF seems almost impossible to effectively administer, yet Lee did a better job than many as measured by typical metrics. SF’s tech job growth has far outpaced SJ’s. Even the adjacent Superbowl benefitted SF far more than the SJ economy.
> Upon Lee’s death, San Francisco Supervisor London Breed became San Francisco’s first black female mayor.
Stereotypical left-wing progressive identity politics.
If they truly believed in diversity, they would have appointed Roy Moore’s twin brother to be mayor.
Typical right wing identity politics. Place your guy there based on his identity, but deny that you are engaging in identity politics yourself.
Putting Roy Moore’s twin brother (Jerry Moore or someone fictional?) in there would not be “diverse” or something new. San Francisco has had white male mayors before. San Francisco has had a Republican mayor before. Your guy would not be the first white male Republican mayor of SF. He would just be someone you want.
I know, I know, you will say race or gender identity should not be significant. I think it should. Roy Moore’s ancestors owned slaves. Your ancestors probably did too. In light of that, you should celebrate this development. But putting aside that kind of identity, what are your fictional candidate’s qualifications?
> I think it should. Roy Moore’s ancestors owned slaves. Your ancestors probably did too.
Downer:
Everybody’s ancestors owned slaves.
If you’re alive today, it’s virtual proof that you are a member of the lucky tribe club.
My supposition is that your tribe was especially ruthless and owned more slaves than other tribes..
That may be your supposition, but you know nothing about me. Luckily.
That said, if your ancestors did own slaves who were black, that gives you a reason to celebrate the first black female mayor of San Francisco. Whether you agree or disagree with her politics.
Whether or not my ancestors owned slaves, I am celebrating this milestone. Doesn’t sound like you are.
That’s not a supposition Booble,that’s a suppository ! You’ve sure got plenty of them, so empty the box & jam them tightly in every one of your orifices. Be sure to let us all know when you’re completely airtight,all right,uptight & clean out of sight ! LMAO !!!