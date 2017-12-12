Local Law Enforcement Offers ‘Second Chance’ to Avoid Jail During Holiday Season

South Bay residents with an arrest warrant to their name have a chance to trade it for a citation and a new court date this holiday season. Santa Clara County’s annual Operation Second Chance allows people accused of nonviolent misdemeanors to walk into any law enforcement agency to take advantage of the offer through the end of December.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, about 3,500 people in the past decade have avoided jail during the holidays because of the program. In return, the defendants sign a “promise to appear” on their next court date. The offer stands regardless of bail amount and includes most misdemeanor warrants stamped as “no cite and release” and “no bail.”

There are numerous exceptions to the program, including:

Felony warrants

Domestic violence warrants

Warrants involving any violent crime

Warrants for any firearm-related crime

Resisting arrest warrants

Warrants for crimes that involve lying to police

“Persons with these types of warrants, however, are urged to take this opportunity to turn themselves in so they can take care of their matter in court,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Richard Glennon noted in a press release.

For more information about the program, call the Sheriff’s Office records division at 408.808.4717. Below is the full list of locations and hours of operation for local agencies accepting self-surrenders through the rest of the month.