Silicon Valley Democrats Charter New Club for Bernie Boosters

A panel this past weekend affirmed Eric Bauman’s election as head of the California Democratic Party. But the brannigan doesn’t appear to be over quite yet. Bay Area Dem organizer Kimberly Ellis, who lost by 57 votes, vowed to challenge the decision in court. Drama over party leadership has permeated every level of the organization, including in Santa Clara County’s Democratic Central Committee (DCC), which supported a recount for transparency’s sake. But South Bay Dems say they won’t let the infighting between Berniecrats and establishment wings of the party distract them from advancing their platform both nationally and here at home. “I’m not going to call it a distraction,” DCC campaign services director Jeffrey Cardenas tells Fly. “But I would like to see the people who are worked up about allegations of voter fraud end up being the same people who show up to phone bank for these congressional districts we’re trying to win back. We can walk and chew gum at the same time.” A newly chartered club aims to do exactly that by channeling the frustrations and energies of progressives lured to the Democratic Party by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign. With just a couple of meetings under its belt, the Bayshore Progressive Democrats—one of two new clubs chartered by the DCC earlier this month—counts upward of 100 members. Kacey Carpenter, a Bernie booster who co-founded the club with veteran activist Margaret Okuzumi, says he shares Ellis’ concerns about the party’s statewide elections. “It’s not so much the outcome,” he says. “I think trust in democracy is the most important thing. You need to have faith in the process.” Saying that, Carpenter doesn’t want the infighting to take away from the broader mission. “Our club hasn’t been waiting,” he says. “We’ve already been organizing. We’re leading it from the bottom up, not the top down, which we learned from Bernie.”

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.