Op-Ed: San Jose Needs to Protect Tenants from Unfair Evictions

Last month, the Mercury News wrote about our father—92-year-old WWII veteran Paul Mayer—who was on the brink of eviction. Since that story by reporter Ramona Giwargis came out, we managed to postpone his eviction to July 1. But the attorney mediating his case has refused to keep him there any longer, despite the fact that the landlord, Peggy DiMaio, failed to file the required five-day eviction notice with the city of San Jose.
Despite the hardship our father has faced this past month, we have much to be grateful for. Our family has experienced an outpouring of kindness, compassion and generosity from strangers—not only locally, but from around the country. It was refreshing and inspiring to feel the hands of compassion reaching out to help our father and to know that there is still goodness in this world, despite this deplorable situation. Our father was overwhelmed with emotion as we read to him the many comments and emails forwarded to us. For that, we are grateful.
It was never our intent, when we shared our father’s story, to ask for or accept donations or any other gifts. Our dad will be well taken care of by his children, who also respect his strong desire to remain independent. Never mind the suggestion to the contrary by the DeMaio family, which threw out harsh words accusing my family of a lack of concern for our father’s well-being.
A recent editorial written by the Mercury News, “No law can help Paul Mayer, 92—but people can,” states that there is no law in place that can help our dad. While that is true right now, it doesn’t mean that we complacently accept this situation. We certainly do not. Our hope is that no other elderly person has to experience the sadness and disruption that our elderly father faces with his eviction. We are actively supporting a change to the current eviction law, which allows landlords to kick tenants out without any stated reason. What we need in San Jose is a “just cause” protection, which would prevent landlords form ousting renters unless they had good reason to do so.
We recently learned that the true motivation for Peggy DeMaio and her son, Anthony DeMaio, to evict our father was indisputable greed. Their cry for the need for “renovating the units” is hogwash. If renovating the units was a priority as a unit becomes available, they could have just moved him into a vacant unit and renovated the older unit as was done 25 years ago in our father’s building by the previous owner.
The truth is, they are evicting long term, lower paying tenants in rent controlled properties so that the DeMaio’s can then fill those very same vacancies with tenants who have subsidized housing vouchers—a guaranteed paycheck. Why? Because Section 8 tenants are exempt from rent control because they receive federal subsidies. That means the DeMaio’s can line their pockets with the higher rent, completely bypass current rent control protections and pocket additional bonuses from the VA.
Early on, before the mediation and before their scam was revealed, we reached out to the DeMaio’s to ask if our father could at least live out whatever time he has left in his unit. We even offered to pay market value rent to keep him there. We were denied.
But Peggy DeMaio seemed to take great pride in recently stating that what she was doing was for the good of the veterans she was housing. But in fact, she is evicting a 92-year-old veteran to fill the vacancy with another veteran who pays market rate with a subsidized voucher as part of program to house homeless vets. It’s hard to digest that our federal tax dollars helped to evict our dad, along with the other tenants, in order to fulfill the greed of the DeMaio’s.
It’s time to take action and demand just cause eviction laws to prevent this outrageous abuse of the law from happening again. If just cause evictions had been required already, this abuse would never have been allowed to happen.
During a face-to-face meeting, Councilman Chappie Jones said that he needs “more data” before deciding whether or not San Jose should adopt just cause protections. But the City Council doesn’t need “more data” to know that this is the right thing to do.
All the affidavits and paperwork that the city requires the landlords to fill out has proven ineffective. The city has created a major debacle that’s staring you straight in the face. For the council members to turn their heads to this outrageous and blatant abuse is intolerable. It’s time to take action.
To Mayor Sam Liccardo, we say this: You recently said on the news that “we are a city united in tackling difficult issues.” This blatant abuse of the law and the enormous disruptions it causes to innocent, vulnerable citizens of your city is not only a “difficult issue” but should also be a “priority issue.”
There is an upcoming vote on just cause evictions taking place on April 18. We are looking to you, Mr. Mayor, and you, city council members, to do the right thing and stop this outrageous abuse by voting in favor of just cause eviction. With your help, we can put an end to the VA voucher scam.
Sincerely,
Robert Mayer and Anne Sherman
Regardless of the issues with your father, being able to evict tenants is a safety issue for other tenants who live in the building, not a way to raise rents. It is, and has always been since the 1970s, against the rent control ordinance to evict a tenant and raise the rent on the unit with a new tenant. The right to invite someone to leave your property is in place to keep the other tenants safe, period. If you claim there is no crime, or criminals, or gangs in rent control properties, you are seriously mistaken. Given a property owner can not raise the rent anyway, evicting a tenant for any other reason is a money losing proposition. Removing a problem tenant is not good business, but it is the right thing to do for everyone else.
The VASH-HUD program was pushed very hard by then First Lady Michelle Obama and our current Mayor, Mr Liccardo. At a meeting December 2, 2015 at the HUD offices on West Julian, the SJ housing director and the HUD administrator explicitly said this program was a way to get around the SJ Rent Control Ordinance and get higher rents while doing good. That was the intent of the program.
It is understandable that you are upset about your father’s situation. However, you do not know all the details about the properties Ms DeMaio owns, what are the costs of renovation, how much she paid for the properties, the section 8 programs in place, or the rent control ordinance. You have no idea if Ms DeMaio is greedy or not. These properties cost in the millions and renovations are in the 100Ks. Expecting to pay $525 for any unit in San Jose should not be expected. And the way the ordinance works there is no way Ms DeMaio could accept more without setting herself up for a lawsuit. That is the law that is in place, please look it up if you don’t believe me, there is no way to make a deal and the city support it. Actually, they specifically say you can’t and for good reasons. The result is, no property owner can make deals with the tenant.
Removing the right to evict tenants and replace them at the current rental rate, which is what the law states, is the most fair and safe thing to do for all of San Jose’s residents. Changing the ordinance will make tenants less safe.
There have been instances where property owners neglect to properly inspect, repair and or maintain black mold issues. This can result in tenant complaints to the property management and of ownership, regulatory agencies and at times not addressed appropriately or thoroughly, resulting in a tenant having to vacate, relocate to other housing because the property owner can begin a vendetta type attitude that would include inconvenient maintenance appointments, space invasion, unscheduled intrusions, a hostile or fearful environment. A tenant that experiences these issues is usually forced to move. A new tenant moves in and the vicious cycle begins again.
I experienced trying to help a neighbor by providing pertinent information about a specific case location to the County and found that procedures and protocols didn’t seem to be in place to address the case properly. Things may have changed, but it wasn’t a pleasant experience feeling ignored after providing such insight that included details and photos. In problems related to livability quality, black mold or other health issues policies must be in place that detail expedient responses to tenants concerns.
Ultimately a couple of years ago the neighbor I was helping had to move because conditions existed that included plumbing deficiencies, repairs being neglected, poor ventilation, building dry rot, and a hostile environment. A dysfunctional property manager and property owner situation seeming to only be concerned about monthly rents coming in.
There were no regulatory teeth available to immediately respond, inspect thoroughly, document deficiencies, begin repairs and coordinate the appropriate availability of accommodations for tenants that may be significantly inconvenienced.
This was a multiple unit apartment complex in a County Pocket within the City of San Jose and it
The location probably had or has more than just one apartment with disrepair and mold issues.
Allowing conditions like vthis to exist can be associated with greed and poor planning.
> In problems related to livability quality, black mold or other health issues policies must be in place that detail expedient responses to tenants concerns.
Let me describe how I established policies to “detail expedient responses to tenants concerns”.
I got out of the local rental property business and told tenants to complain to someone else. There are other rental markets where the tenants are much, much nicer.
> Our dad will be well taken care of by his children, who also respect his strong desire to remain independent.
As should be the case. Problem solved.
End of discussion.
Everything else is just political warfare directed at private property.
Having a 92 year-old man stay while the other units are renovated is, as noted above, not only unsafe but unwise. Water and power would frequently be turned off and the noise, dust and physical obstructions would be inviting a lawsuit should he become ill or injured.
Surely, with all the compassion, concern, donations and offers of help you’ve gotten after whining to the Murky Gnus you guys can purchase a property for him, right? Then you don’t have to worry about rent at all, you’ll be an almighty home owner who can simply be labeled “greedy” should you decide to rent it out after you father passes.