Police Chief to Meet with ICE about Potential Raids in San Jose

Rumors of federal deportation raids sweeping through San Jose last week had residents on edge, as city officials went scurrying on fruitless fact-finding missions. The rumors turned out to be just that, wasting precious city resources in the face of damaging storms. In an effort to get some clarity on what President Trump’s plan is for the 10th biggest city in the nation, San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia told Fly that he reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials and they’ll meet Wednesday in their new Morgan Hill headquarters. Garcia said he’ll not only ask whether San Jose’s immigrant communities will be targeted, but also plans to tell ICE that the city has no intention of joining the 287(g) program being aggressively shopped to local departments. The program basically deputizes police officers to assist in immigration enforcement, and so far the only California law enforcement agency to sign up is the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia, who joined Mayor Sam Liccardo in reassuring residents the city won’t help federal deportation efforts, added that SJPD is short-staffed but that’s not the point. “Even if I had 10,000 officers, we wouldn't be a part of the 287(g) program,” he said. While that may seem clear, direction from the highest levels of government remains disturbingly opaque. Earlier this month in Washington, D.C., San Jose’s top cop attended the Major Cities Chiefs conference, where he took part in a group discussion with Gen. John F. Kelly, the new secretary of Homeland Security. Garcia said that even the secretary couldn’t provide a clear definition of what constitutes a “sanctuary city,” before telling the chiefs he doesn't want them “doing things that don't make sense for the community.” Ironically, ICE’s new headquarters in Morgan Hill don’t make sense for that community, as the facility is not permitted by the city to operate as a detention center.

Send a tip to The Fly

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.