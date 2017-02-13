SJPD Investigates Sexual Assault Reported Near San Pedro Square

San Jose police are investigating a sexual assault reported last week near one of the busiest intersections of downtown, authorities confirmed Monday.

Officers responded to the area of North First and Market streets at about 1:40am on Wednesday, Feb. 9, after a report of a sexual assault, according to San Jose Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia. As of Monday afternoon, no suspect had been identified or arrested.

The location of the reported incident is not far from one the busiest nightlife spots in San Jose. San Jose Inside has learned that police were visiting bars and restaurants around San Pedro Square over the weekend to review surveillance footage for clues. Sgt. Garcia said he could not provide any additional information about the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.