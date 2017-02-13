SJPD Investigates Sexual Assault Reported Near San Pedro Square

San Jose police are investigating a sexual assault reported last week near one of the busiest intersections of downtown, authorities confirmed Monday.
Officers responded to the area of North First and Market streets at about 1:40am on Wednesday, Feb. 9, after a report of a sexual assault, according to San Jose Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia. As of Monday afternoon, no suspect had been identified or arrested.
The location of the reported incident is not far from one the busiest nightlife spots in San Jose. San Jose Inside has learned that police were visiting bars and restaurants around San Pedro Square over the weekend to review surveillance footage for clues. Sgt. Garcia said he could not provide any additional information about the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
There are multiple sexual assaults in San Jose every single day, why aren’t those reported? There is at least one shooting or stabbing every day Along with several robberies… usually only murders are given a coveted headline however.
“San Jose police are investigating a sexual assault reported last week near one of the busiest intersections of downtown… Officers responded to the area of North First and Market streets…”
North First Street and Market Street don’t intersect. They are parallel at that point, and for another mile or so south of your phantom intersection.
If this were China, government road construction crews would be out tonight constructing an intersection of North FIrst Street and Market Street.
Have you checked the area recently? Can you re-confirm that there ISN’T an intersection.
Mr. JMO,
Silence you fool! You’re talking geography not journalism! Don’t confuse fact with fiction! Now, dance for my amusement!