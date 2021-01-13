Silicon Valley Republican Official Walks Back Call to Arms

As a mob of Trump supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election results, Santa Clara County Republican Party Central Committee member Phil Reynolds praised the siege in a bellicose Facebook post.

“The war has begun!,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Citizens take arms! FREEDOM SHALL PREVAIL!!! WE MUST DEFEND OUR CONSTITUTION TO THE DEATH!”

Then Silicon Valley’s elected leaders started calling on Reynolds to resign from his post as a representative of the committee’s fourth supervisorial district.

“I fervently denounce this sentiment and am dismayed to see it expressed by an elected official in our county,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg tweeted Jan. 8.

Her colleague, newly-elected Supervisor Otto Lee, echoed that to Fly, noting the freedom of speech, “does have limits and the inciting violence or worse—use of weaponry calling for arms to physically harm others or civil war—are not protected speech.”

Shane Patrick Connolly, the local GOP chair, also denounced the attacks.

But while the condemnation is clear, whether that translates to Reynold’s firing or resignation seems unlikely.

Connolly says it’s not his job to hire or fire people and framed the post as a test of free speech. “I think the bigger question is are we going to be tolerant of free speech even if we don’t like what is said?” he told Fly.

Now Reynolds is walking back his call for war this week, saying he “spoke out loudly and boldly in support of protecting our Capitol, the people in it, our nation and our Constitution,” in a new Facebook post. “What happened at our Capitol was wrong in every direction and those partaking in those violent actions should face maximum penalties according to our laws.”

Send a tip to The Fly

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.