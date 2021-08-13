Candidates for 2022 Santa Clara County Offices Report Their Cash

The June 2022 primary may be 10 months away, but candidates already have begun divulging fundraising, as of June 30.

Funds aren’t exactly flooding into the county assessor’s race, despite the fireworks. Larry Stone, the incumbent since 1994, only raised $3,500 but padded initial campaign costs with $75,000 in personal loans, according to semi-annual Form 460s. Retiree Andrew Crockett reported $2,050 in donations, on top of a $6,400 loan.

Interestingly, Valley Water Board Director Gary Kremen hasn’t submitted any documents to the county’s Registrar of Voters online portal. According to an office staffer, that’s because he hasn’t even established a committee yet.

On the opposite end of the financial spectrum, the race for district attorney has already cracked six digits. Four-term incumbent DA Jeff Rosen has amassed a staggering $347,580 from a slew of local attorneys, investors and retirees.

While Rosen cleverly maneuvered around the $1,000 campaign donation limit—simultaneously collecting for both the primary and general elections—duplicates have seemingly slipped through the cracks, including Jim Scheinman of Maven Venture Capital and Daley’s Drywall.

Public Defender Sajid Khan, the outspoken progressive challenger, hasn’t filed his 460s yet, since he joined the race after the reporting period.

Donations are pouring into the county supervisor’s race, where Johnny Khamis, Rob Rennie and Claudia Rossi all have war chests in the mid five figures. Rennie has the most cash, but that’s because the Los Gatan loaned himself 50k. Morgan Hill mayor Rich Constantine raised the least, but that doesn’t matter, because the valley labor machine placed early bets on him and will likely come through with cash and IEs down the road.

