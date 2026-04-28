Second Gubernatorial Debate Tonight in Southern California Adds Two Candidates

One debate down, two to go – and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan’s support hasn’t budged past 4%.

The first major poll since last Wednesday’s Inside California Politics governor’s debate released today showed the April 22 debate had little impact on the public’s assessment of the top candidates.

The poll was conducted by CBS News/YouGov between April 23 and April 27, showed 26% still undecided, and no breakaway candidate, Democrat or Republican.

The poll results showed Republican Steve Hilton at 16%, followed closely by Democrat Tom Steyer at 15%, as Democrat Xavier Becerra moved up slightly to 13%.

Republican Chad Bianco and Democrat Katie Porter were stuck at 10% and 9%, and Mahan tied with fellow Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa at 4% and Tony Thurmond at 1%.

Mahan’s moderate “Back to Basics” campaign, sharply critical of Sacramento politicians, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, touting his successes as mayor of San Jose and heavily supported by big individual donors and a PAC with heavy representation from Silicon has yet to resonate with potential voters.

Tonight’s debate is scheduled to begin at 5:30pm, concluding at 7pm. The event at Pomona College in Claremont is a partnership between CBS News California, the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs and Pomona College.

Eight candidates met the criteria for participation in this debate, with Villaraigosa and Tony Thurmond added to last week’s lineup of Hilton, Bianco, Steyer, Becerra, Porter and Mahan.

The size of the group is likely to make it even tougher for any single candidate to break away. Last week’s format gave little opportunity for give-and-take among the candidates, as each person was allowed one-minute responses to questions.

The discussion is expected to focus on state issues that poll respondents gave their highest priorities, including the economy, affordability, housing, homelessness, immigration, public safety and Trump administration policies and actions.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.