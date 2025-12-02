‘We Got Him’ – SJ Police Arrest Teen for Black Friday Shooting

This report has been updated with the latest information from San Jose police.

The 17-year-old male juvenile arrested Sunday night for shooting three people Nov. 28 at the Westfield Valley Fair mall remained in custody today in the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, awaiting a hearing on attempted murder charges.

A little over 48 hours after the Black Friday shooting, San Jose detectives and the police Covert Response Unit obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect and a search warrant for his residence. Police have released no more information about the suspect, his arrest or possible motives for the shooting.

If the case remains in juvenile court, all proceedings and information about the case will be confidential.

Police had indicated there was only one suspect in the shooting, which they said Saturday might have been gang-related.

The Black Friday shooting was described by police as an argument between the suspect and another male that led to the firing of multiple shots from a hand gun, wounding one man and the two female bystanders. Police said the victims were recovering from non life-threatening injuries.

Police announced on social media Monday morning: “Ladies and gentlemen, we got him.”

“Last night SJPD located and arrested the suspect responsible for the triple shooting at Valley Fair Mall that occurred on Nov. 28.”

“More information to follow.”

The announcement was accompanied by a photograph of the suspect, taken from behind, which showed a male with his hands bound behind his back in an orange zip-tie, wearing a gray hoodie, gray baggy jeans and tennis shoes. Police covered the image of his head with a large black square, to hide any identifying characteristics.

They explained later that the suspect was a juvenile, and gave no further details about him, the arrest or the incident. He was arrested more than 48 hours after the shooting, which occurred around 5:30pm on Nov. 28.

No information about the shooting victims or their injuries has been revealed, except that they were one adult male, one adult female and one 16-year-old girl.

The Westfield Valley Fair Mall, one of the largest shopping malls in California, reopened Saturday at noon with increased police patrols and assurances that Friday’s shooting was an isolated incident.

In a statement on Saturday, police said preliminary details indicate the lone suspect “became involved in a verbal altercation with the adult male victim before producing a firearm from his waistband and firing multiple rounds.” They did not name or provide a description of the suspect.

“Initial information revealed the incident to be gang-motivated,” police said.

After the shooting, which prompted hundreds of Black Friday shoppers to seek cover or flee the giant shopping mall, the mall was shut down as dozens of police officers conducted a store-by-store search of the 2.2-million square foot mall.

The mall straddles the boundary of the cities of Santa Clara and San Jose, at Winchester and Stevens Creek boulevards.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.