WATCH: Never-Before-Seen Footage Shows Third Day of San Jose’s George Floyd Protests

On June 27, San Jose Inside requested surveillance footage from the security cameras installed on the Santa Clara Street side of City Hall.

We asked to view video captured on multiple cameras from late afternoon to midnight on May 29, 30 and 31—the first three days of local protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police.

On Friday this week, the city sent us about 20 hours worth from May 30 and 31.

We whittled the first batch, which captures events on May 31, from more than nine hours to just a few. The results are now uploaded online and available below.

We plan to post more footage as we get it.

For now, here’s the first one, which offers a never-before-seen look at events as they unfolded on the third day of protests against police brutality in downtown San Jose.