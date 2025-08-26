Vine Hospitality Closes Downtown Rollati Ristorante

Less than two years after opening its doors in Downtown San Jose, the modern Italian Rollati Ristorante is closing its doors today, its owners announced.

The restaurant was located on the ground floor of the luxury Miro apartment building across from City Hall. At 28 stories, Miro is one of San Jose’s tallest. The restaurant was frequented by city hall insiders, and Mayor Mahan and city council members could be spotted there at lunch times.

The restaurant was owned by Vine Hospitality, which also includes Bay Area restaurants such as Left Bank Brasserie, LB Steak and Meso Modern Mediterranean.

It featured a tiled pizza oven behind glass, a long bar, private dining areas and a small specialty foods retail market. It was one of the few downtown restaurants open 7 days a week, and serving lunch as well.

In a letter to customers, Vine Hospitality wrote, “We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support since the day Rollati opened. Every meal, every celebration, and every memory shared with us has meant the world.”

“After service on Tuesday, August 26, Rollati will be closing its doors. Vine Hospitality is taking this opportunity to refocus resources on our original San Jose locations.”