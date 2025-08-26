SJ City Council Unanimously Appoints Mahan’s Choice for City Attorney

Susana Alcala Wood, current city attorney of Sacramento, will take over San Jose’s top legal position in November following the retirement of Nora Frimann, who announced she is stepping down from the post after five years.

The unanimous appointment of Wood by the city council came after a nationwide recruitment process and a final interview with council members. Wood has more than 35 years of experience in municipal legal offices. She will be the third woman to fill the role.

“Sometimes, the biggest levers we have for action come out of the courtroom,” said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. “And as we work to tackle the issues our residents’ care about the most, we need a champion willing to think outside of the box on homelessness, public safety and housing. After getting to know her, I believe Susana is that champion for change.”

Wood began her career as a law clerk with the City of El Monte in 1988 while in Whittier College School of Law and was promoted to deputy city attorney upon passing the bar. She has since worked in various city attorneys’ offices across the state including Modesto, Stockton and most recently, Sacramento, where she has served as city attorney since 2018.

She serves as president of the City Attorney’s Department for the League of California Cities and is president-elect of the International Municipal Lawyers Association. She was appointed in 2022 to the Attorney General’s Statewide Reproductive Rights Task Force.

“San José is a big city with big challenges – challenges that I am looking forward to tackling,” said newly Wood in a statement. “It’s a city that has always been on the forefront of innovation both inside and outside of city government and I’m excited to continue that legacy from the City Attorney’s Office.”

The Office of the City Attorney serves as legal counsel to San José's city government. Its clients include the mayor, city council, and the city’s various departments, boards and commissions.

Sacramento officials said that throughout her career Wood “has worked every aspect of a city municipal law practice, including criminal prosecution, general counsel duties, personnel, and police advisory, and has overseen hundreds of investigations involving allegations of harassment, discrimination, and related complaints.”

Wood received her bachelor’s degree in philosophy-ethics and public policy in 1987 from U.C. Santa Barbara and her J.D. from Whittier College School of Law in 1991.