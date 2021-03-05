SJPD to Host Meetings on Gunshot Detection Technology

San Jose police will hold meetings later this month about plans to install a gunshot detection system in the city’s Cadillac Winchester neighborhood in a pilot program meant to deter gun violence.

SJPD entered into an agreement with the Fremont-based company V5 Systems to use its OnSound acoustic gunshot detection system that provides real-time alerts to law enforcement so they can respond quickly to the scene of a shooting.

The program will be implemented in the Cadillac Winchester neighborhood that police say has often had gun violence issues.

San Jose police plan to present details about the program in two separate virtual meetings on March 17 and 18, both of which start at 6:30pm.

The March 17 meeting will be conducted in English, Spanish and Vietnamese and can be accessed here, while the one on March 18 will be in Spanish and accessed here.

Frequently asked questions about the system can be found on the SJPD website.