Crews Respond to Two-Alarm Fire in Downtown San Jose

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm structure fire Friday morning in the 300 block of W. St. John Street near downtown San Jose.

One person was taken to a hospital, fire officials said in a social media post about 6:45am.

The blaze, near the Guadalupe Freeway, closed West St. John Street between Almaden Boulevard and North Autumn Street.

At 7:45am, SJFD announced that the fire was under control and that no one was hurt.