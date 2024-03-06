Complete Primary Results: San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan Wins Easily, Local Races Are Nail-Biters

Results, 11:46pm March 5
Totals are incomplete, partial and unofficial from Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and California Secretary of State
* incumbent
Local Results
Source, Secretary of State, Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters
CONGRESS
16th District
- Sam Liccardo, Dem 18,931
- Joe Simitian, Dem 15,391
- Evan Low, Dem 13,578
- Peter Ohtaki, GOP 11,482
- Rishi Kumar, Dem 5,430
17th District
- *Ro Khanna, Dem 31,993
- Anita Chen, GOP 15,392
18th District
- *Zoe Lofgren, Dem 22,658
- Peter Hernandez, GOP 14,364
- Charlene Nijmeh, Dem 2,537
19th District
- *Jimmy Panetta, Dem 68,822
- Jason Anderson, GOP 27,223
LEGISLATURE
Senate
13th District
- *Josh Becker, Dem 78,344
- Alexander Glew, GOP 21,532
15th District
- *Dave Cortese, Dem 57,423
- Robert Howell, GOP 17,850
Assembly
23rd District
- *Marc Berman, Dem 31,270
- Lydia Kou, Dem 10,866
- Allan Marson, GOP 6,829
- Gus Mattammal, GOP 6,267
24th District
- *Alex Lee, Dem 15,585
- Bob Brunton, GOP 5,452
25th District
- *Ash Kalra, Dem 16,181
- Lan Ngo, Dem 8,152
- Ted Stroll, GOP 9,454
26th District
- Patrick Ahrens, Dem 11,828
- Tara Sreekrishnan, Dem 8,409
- Sophe Yan Song, GOP 8,576
28th District
- *Gail Pellerin, Dem 22,337
- Liz Lawler, GOP 11,459
29th District
- *Robert Rivas, Dem 17,736
- J.W. Paine, GOP 9,506
CITY OF SAN JOSE
Mayor
- *Matt Mahan 70,507
- Tyrone Wade 9,983
Council District 2
- Pamela Campos 1,503
- Joe Lopez 2,412
- Babu Prasad 1,428
- Vanessa Sandoval 1,194
Council District 4
- *David Cohen 4,173
- Kansen Chu 2,890
Council District 6
- Michael Mulcahy 4,270
- Olivia Navarro 2,981
- Angelo Pasciuti 1,335
- Alex Shoor 1,604
Council District 8
- *Domingo Candelas 4,064
- Tam Truong 3,581
- Sukhdev Bainiwal 2,731
- Surinder Dhaliwal 203
Council District 10
- *Arjun Batra 3,944
- George Casey 4,405
- Lenka Wright 2,767
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
Board of Supervisors
District 2
- Jennifer Celaya 1,153
- Betty Duong 6,149
- Corina Herra-Loera 5,035
- Nelson McElmurry 2,277
- Madison Nguyen 6,693
District 3
- *Otto Lee 21.052
District 5
- Margaret Abe-Koga 17,243
- Barry Chang 3,130
- Peter Fung 8,913
- Sally Lieber 10,456
- Sandy Sans 2,831
CITY OF SANTA CLARA
Measure A, Appointed City Clerk
- Yes 2,904
- No 5,871
Measure B, Appointed Police Chief
- Yes 2,490
- No 6,389
SCHOOL BOND
Measure C, Sunnyvale
- Yes 4,026
- No 1,972
Statewide Results
Source, Secretary of State
PRESIDENT
- *Joe Biden 1,439,539,042 (90%)
- Dean Phillips 44,694 (2.8%)
- Marianne Williamson 45,954 (2.9%)
Republicans
- Donald Trump 763,429 (75%)
- Nikki Haley 212,904 (21%)
U.S. SENATOR (31 candidates)
Full term (Unexpired term)
- Steve Garvey, GOP 1,004,718 (31%)
- Adam Schiff, Dem 1,161,990 (35%)
- Katie Porter, Dem 474,295 (14%)
- Barbara Lee, Dem 240,912 (7%)
BALLOT MEASURE
Proposition 1, Health Bond
- Yes 1,698,795 (52%)
- No 1,590,251 (48%)
Voter Turnout
- Santa Clara County
- Statewide