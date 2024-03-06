Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Complete Primary Results: San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan Wins Easily, Local Races Are Nail-Biters

Results, 11:46pm March 5

Totals are incomplete, partial and unofficial from Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and California Secretary of State

* incumbent

Local Results

Source, Secretary of State, Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters

CONGRESS

16th District

  • Sam Liccardo, Dem    18,931
  • Joe Simitian, Dem     15,391
  • Evan Low, Dem     13,578
  • Peter Ohtaki, GOP     11,482
  • Rishi Kumar, Dem     5,430

17th District

  • *Ro Khanna, Dem     31,993
  • Anita Chen, GOP     15,392

18th District

  • *Zoe Lofgren, Dem    22,658
  • Peter Hernandez, GOP   14,364
  • Charlene Nijmeh, Dem    2,537

19th District

  • *Jimmy Panetta, Dem   68,822
  • Jason Anderson, GOP   27,223

LEGISLATURE

Senate

13th District

  • *Josh Becker, Dem    78,344
  • Alexander Glew, GOP   21,532

15th District

  • *Dave Cortese, Dem  57,423
  • Robert Howell, GOP   17,850

Assembly

23rd District

  • *Marc Berman, Dem     31,270
  • Lydia Kou, Dem   10,866
  • Allan Marson, GOP    6,829
  • Gus Mattammal, GOP   6,267

24th District

  • *Alex Lee, Dem     15,585
  • Bob Brunton, GOP   5,452

25th District

  • *Ash Kalra, Dem   16,181
  • Lan Ngo, Dem    8,152
  • Ted Stroll, GOP    9,454

26th District

  • Patrick Ahrens, Dem     11,828
  • Tara Sreekrishnan, Dem   8,409
  • Sophe Yan Song, GOP     8,576

28th District

  • *Gail Pellerin, Dem     22,337
  • Liz Lawler, GOP      11,459

29th District

  • *Robert Rivas, Dem     17,736
  • J.W. Paine, GOP    9,506

CITY OF SAN JOSE

Mayor

  • *Matt Mahan    70,507
  • Tyrone Wade      9,983

Council District 2

  • Pamela Campos  1,503
  • Joe Lopez     2,412
  • Babu Prasad    1,428
  • Vanessa Sandoval   1,194

Council District 4

  • *David Cohen  4,173
  • Kansen Chu     2,890

Council District 6

  • Michael Mulcahy   4,270
  • Olivia Navarro    2,981
  • Angelo Pasciuti   1,335
  • Alex Shoor    1,604

Council District 8

  • *Domingo Candelas  4,064
  • Tam Truong     3,581
  • Sukhdev Bainiwal    2,731
  • Surinder Dhaliwal    203

Council District 10

  • *Arjun Batra     3,944
  • George Casey    4,405
  • Lenka Wright     2,767

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Board of Supervisors

District 2

  • Jennifer Celaya    1,153
  • Betty Duong     6,149
  • Corina Herra-Loera     5,035
  • Nelson McElmurry     2,277
  • Madison Nguyen    6,693

District 3

  • *Otto Lee   21.052

District 5

  • Margaret Abe-Koga   17,243
  • Barry Chang     3,130
  • Peter Fung     8,913
  • Sally Lieber    10,456
  • Sandy Sans    2,831

CITY OF SANTA CLARA

Measure A, Appointed City Clerk

  • Yes     2,904
  • No     5,871

Measure B, Appointed Police Chief

  • Yes   2,490
  • No    6,389

SCHOOL BOND

Measure C, Sunnyvale

  • Yes   4,026
  • No    1,972

Statewide Results

Source, Secretary of State

PRESIDENT

  • *Joe Biden    1,439,539,042  (90%)
  • Dean Phillips   44,694 (2.8%)
  • Marianne Williamson   45,954 (2.9%)

Republicans

  • Donald Trump    763,429  (75%)
  • Nikki Haley     212,904 (21%)

U.S. SENATOR  (31 candidates)

Full term (Unexpired term)

  • Steve Garvey, GOP    1,004,718  (31%)
  • Adam Schiff, Dem     1,161,990 (35%)
  • Katie Porter, Dem      474,295  (14%)
  • Barbara Lee, Dem      240,912  (7%)

BALLOT MEASURE

Proposition 1, Health Bond

  • Yes    1,698,795  (52%)
  • No     1,590,251 (48%)

Voter Turnout

  • Santa Clara County
  • Statewide

