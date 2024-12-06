Santa Clara County Certifies Final Official Results of Nov. 5 Vote

Final, Official Results
Dec. 5
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
750,606 votes counted
71% turnout
CALIFORNIA
16,140,044 votes counted
71% turnout
Totals are final official results from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters , the San Mateo County Clerk/Assessor/Recorder and final unofficial results from the California Secretary of State.
* incumbent
Source, Secretary of State, Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, San Mateo County Clerk.
CONGRESS
16th District
- Sam Liccardo, Dem 179,583 (58.2%)
- Evan Low, Dem 128.893 (41.8%)
17th District
- Ro Khanna, Dem 172,462 (67.7%)
- Anita Chen, GOP 82,415 (32.3%)
18th District
- *Zoe Lofgren, Dem 147,674 (64.8%)
- Peter Hernandez, GOP 80,832 (35.2%)
19th District
- *Jimmy Panetta, Dem 252,458 (69.3%)
- Jason Anderson, GOP 111,862 (30.7%)
LEGISLATURE
Senate
13th District
- *Josh Becker, Dem 314,889 (72.5%)
- Alexander Glew, GOP 119,674 (27.5%)
15th District
- *Dave Cortese, Dem 260,719 (68.6%)
- Robert Howell, GOP 119,310 (31.4)
Assembly
23rd District
- *Marc Berman, Dem 115,833 (59.8%)
- Lydia Kou, Dem 77,949 (40.2%)
24th District
- *Alex Lee, Dem 105,150 (66.1%)
- Bob Brunton, GOP 53,936 (33.9%)
25th District
- *Ash Kalra, Dem 107,968 (68.4%)
- Ted Stroll, GOP 49,861 (31.6%)
26th District
- Patrick Ahrens, Dem 76,807 (56%)
- Tara Sreekrishnan, Dem 60,392 (44%)
28th District
- *Gail Pellerin, Dem 151,419 (66.9%)
- Liz Lawler, GOP 75,069 (33.1%)
29th District
- *Robert Rivas, Dem 99,600 (66%)
- J.W. Paine, GOP 51,291 (34%)
SAN JOSE
Council District 2
- Pamela Campos 16,883
- Joe Lopez 14,362
Council District 6
- Michael Mulcahy 19,629
- Olivia Navarro 18,632
Council District 8
- *Domingo Candelas 23,363
- Tam Truong 17,432
Council District 10
- George Casey 23,977
- *Arjun Batra 17,507
Board of Supervisors
District 2
- Betty Duong 52,584 53.3%
- Madison Nguyen 45,897 46.7%
District 5
- Margaret Abe-Koga 82,490 57.3%
- Sally Lieber 61,937 42.7%
Superior Court Judge
- Johnene Linda Stebbins 341,191 56.8%
- Jay Boyarsky 259,916 43.2%
CITY ELECTIONS
Campbell
City Council, District 1
Terry Hines 1,599
Juan Rodriguez 1,430
City Council District 2
Sergio Lopez 3,029
Cupertino
City Council (2)
*Kitty Moore 10,348
Ray Wang 7,643 +64
Rod Sinks 7,579
*Hung Wei 6,887
Gilbert Wong 3,215
Barry Chang 2,794
Claudio Bono 2,167
Gilroy
Mayor
Greg Bozzo 11,274
*Marie Blankley 11,063
City Council (3)
*Zach Hilton 10,895
Terence Fugazzi 10,072
Kelly Ramirez 9,012
*Fred Tovar 8,625
Stefanie Elle 7,718
*Rebeca Armendariz 5,689
Los Altos
City Council (3)
*Sally Meadows 9,786
*Jonathan Weinberg 8,771
Larry Lang 7,772
Ibrahim Bashir 7,200
Erik Steinle 3,822
Milpitas
Mayor
*Carmen Montano 8,378
Hon Lien 7,609
Anthony Phan 5,211
Voltaire Montemayor 2,200
City Council (2)
*Evelyn Chua 11,056
William Lam 7,162
Bill Chuan 6,370
Anu Nakka 6,245
Dipak Wsasthi 3,529
Juliette Gomez 2,966
Morgan Hill
Mayor
*Mark Turner 12,284
Yvonne Beltran 8,785
City Council A
Mirian Vega 2,551
David Dindak 2,041
City Council C
Soraida Iwanaga 2,298
Michael Orosco 1,904
Mountain View
City Council (4)
*Pat Showalter 13,523
*Emily Ann Ramos 13,232
Chris Clark 10,947
John McAlister 10,108
IdaRose Sylvester 8,878
Devon Conley 8,112
Erik Poicon 7,567
Nicholas Hargis 6.015
Jose Gutierrez 5,332
Palo Alto
City Council (4)
*Greer Stone 14,717
George Lu 13,520
*Pat Burt 12,925
Keith Reckdahl 11,561 +10
Dona Summa 11,551
Katie Causey 10,887
Cari Templeton 9,166
Anne Cribbs 7,462
Henry Etzkowitz 2,829
Santa Clara
City Council, District 1
Albert Gonzalez 2,507
Satish Chandra 2,012
Habir Bhatia 1,348
City Council, District 4
*Kevin Nara Park 3,371
Teresa O'Neill 2,324
City Council, District 5
*Suds Jain 3,539
David Kertes 3,010
City Council, District 6
Kelly Cox 4,040
George Guerra 1,834
*Anthony Becker 1,692
City Chief of Police
Cory Morgan 22,880
Mario Brasil 11,831
City Clerk
Bob O'Keefe 10,380
Poomima Gopi 9,953
Steve Kelly 9,415
Paul Tacci 5,491
Sunnyvale
Mayor
*Larry Klein 34,429
Russ Melton 12,914
City Council, District 2
*Alysa Cisneros 4,286
Jim Davis 1,937
City Council, District 4
Charlsie Chang 6,055
City Council, District 6
Eileen Le 4,031
Richard Lesher 2,202
Beverly Blau 1,132
Statewide Results
Source, California Secretary of State
PRESIDENT (statewide totals, approx. 60% counted)
- Kamala Harris 9,276,179 58.5%
- Donald Trump 6,081,697 38.3%
U.S. SENATOR
Full term
- Adam Schiff, Dem 9,036,252 58.9%
- Steve Garvey, GOP 6,312,594 41.1%
STATEWIDE BALLOT MEASURES
Prop. 2 Bonds for Public School and College Facilities 58.7% Yes 41.3% No
Prop. 3 Constitutional Right to Marriage 62.6% Yes 37.4% No
Prop. 4 Bonds for Water, Wildfire, and Climate Risks 59.8% Yes 40.2% No
Prop. 5 Bonds for Affordable Housing and Infrastructure 45.6% Yes 55% No
Prop. 6 Eliminates Forcing Inmates to Work 46.7% Yes 53.3% No
Prop. 32 Raises Minimum Wage 49.3% Yes 50.7% No
Prop. 33 Local Government Residential Rent Control 40% Yes 60% No
Prop. 34 Restricts Spending of Prescription Revenues 50.9% Yes 49.1% No
Prop. 35 Provides Permanent Funding for Medi-Cal 67.9% Yes 32.1% No
Prop. 36 Increased Sentencing for Certain Drug and Theft Crimes 68.4% Yes 31.6% No
LOCAL BALLOT MEASURES (see Registrar for complete list)
Morgan Hill, Measure A: 12-year term limits
16.332 Yes 4,370 No
Morgan Hill, Measure B: 4-year mayoral term 10,871 Yes 9,304 No
The Secretary of State was required to compile the results of the presidential electors by Dec. 7, and will then certify the results of the entire election by Dec.13.