Santa Clara County Certifies Final Official Results of Nov. 5 Vote

Final, Official Results

Dec. 5

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

750,606 votes counted

71% turnout

CALIFORNIA

16,140,044 votes counted

71% turnout

* incumbent

Source, Secretary of State, Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, San Mateo County Clerk.

CONGRESS

16th District

Sam Liccardo, Dem 179,583 (58.2%)

Evan Low, Dem 128.893 (41.8%)

17th District

Ro Khanna, Dem 172,462 (67.7%)

Anita Chen, GOP 82,415 (32.3%)

18th District

*Zoe Lofgren, Dem 147,674 (64.8%)

Peter Hernandez, GOP 80,832 (35.2%)

19th District

*Jimmy Panetta, Dem 252,458 (69.3%)

Jason Anderson, GOP 111,862 (30.7%)

LEGISLATURE

Senate

13th District

*Josh Becker, Dem 314,889 (72.5%)

Alexander Glew, GOP 119,674 (27.5%)

15th District

*Dave Cortese, Dem 260,719 (68.6%)

Robert Howell, GOP 119,310 (31.4)

Assembly

23rd District

*Marc Berman, Dem 115,833 (59.8%)

Lydia Kou, Dem 77,949 (40.2%)

24th District

*Alex Lee, Dem 105,150 (66.1%)

Bob Brunton, GOP 53,936 (33.9%)

25th District

*Ash Kalra, Dem 107,968 (68.4%)

Ted Stroll, GOP 49,861 (31.6%)

26th District

Patrick Ahrens, Dem 76,807 (56%)

Tara Sreekrishnan, Dem 60,392 (44%)

28th District

*Gail Pellerin, Dem 151,419 (66.9%)

Liz Lawler, GOP 75,069 (33.1%)

29th District

*Robert Rivas, Dem 99,600 (66%)

J.W. Paine, GOP 51,291 (34%)

SAN JOSE

Council District 2

Pamela Campos 16,883

Joe Lopez 14,362

Council District 6

Michael Mulcahy 19,629

Olivia Navarro 18,632

Council District 8

*Domingo Candelas 23,363

Tam Truong 17,432

Council District 10

George Casey 23,977

*Arjun Batra 17,507

Board of Supervisors

District 2

Betty Duong 52,584 53.3%

Madison Nguyen 45,897 46.7%

District 5

Margaret Abe-Koga 82,490 57.3%

Sally Lieber 61,937 42.7%

Superior Court Judge

Johnene Linda Stebbins 341,191 56.8%

Jay Boyarsky 259,916 43.2%

CITY ELECTIONS

Campbell

City Council, District 1

Terry Hines 1,599

Juan Rodriguez 1,430

City Council District 2

Sergio Lopez 3,029

Cupertino

City Council (2)

*Kitty Moore 10,348

Ray Wang 7,643 +64

Rod Sinks 7,579

*Hung Wei 6,887

Gilbert Wong 3,215

Barry Chang 2,794

Claudio Bono 2,167

Gilroy

Mayor

Greg Bozzo 11,274

*Marie Blankley 11,063

City Council (3)

*Zach Hilton 10,895

Terence Fugazzi 10,072

Kelly Ramirez 9,012

*Fred Tovar 8,625

Stefanie Elle 7,718

*Rebeca Armendariz 5,689

Los Altos

City Council (3)

*Sally Meadows 9,786

*Jonathan Weinberg 8,771

Larry Lang 7,772

Ibrahim Bashir 7,200

Erik Steinle 3,822

Milpitas

Mayor

*Carmen Montano 8,378

Hon Lien 7,609

Anthony Phan 5,211

Voltaire Montemayor 2,200

City Council (2)

*Evelyn Chua 11,056

William Lam 7,162

Bill Chuan 6,370

Anu Nakka 6,245

Dipak Wsasthi 3,529

Juliette Gomez 2,966

Morgan Hill

Mayor

*Mark Turner 12,284

Yvonne Beltran 8,785

City Council A

Mirian Vega 2,551

David Dindak 2,041

City Council C

Soraida Iwanaga 2,298

Michael Orosco 1,904

Mountain View

City Council (4)

*Pat Showalter 13,523

*Emily Ann Ramos 13,232

Chris Clark 10,947

John McAlister 10,108

IdaRose Sylvester 8,878

Devon Conley 8,112

Erik Poicon 7,567

Nicholas Hargis 6.015

Jose Gutierrez 5,332

Palo Alto

City Council (4)

*Greer Stone 14,717

George Lu 13,520

*Pat Burt 12,925

Keith Reckdahl 11,561 +10

Dona Summa 11,551

Katie Causey 10,887

Cari Templeton 9,166

Anne Cribbs 7,462

Henry Etzkowitz 2,829

Santa Clara

City Council, District 1

Albert Gonzalez 2,507

Satish Chandra 2,012

Habir Bhatia 1,348

City Council, District 4

*Kevin Nara Park 3,371

Teresa O'Neill 2,324

City Council, District 5

*Suds Jain 3,539

David Kertes 3,010

City Council, District 6

Kelly Cox 4,040

George Guerra 1,834

*Anthony Becker 1,692

City Chief of Police

Cory Morgan 22,880

Mario Brasil 11,831

City Clerk

Bob O'Keefe 10,380

Poomima Gopi 9,953

Steve Kelly 9,415

Paul Tacci 5,491

Sunnyvale

Mayor

*Larry Klein 34,429

Russ Melton 12,914

City Council, District 2

*Alysa Cisneros 4,286

Jim Davis 1,937

City Council, District 4

Charlsie Chang 6,055

City Council, District 6

Eileen Le 4,031

Richard Lesher 2,202

Beverly Blau 1,132

Statewide Results

Source, California Secretary of State

PRESIDENT (statewide totals, approx. 60% counted)

Kamala Harris 9,276,179 58.5%

Donald Trump 6,081,697 38.3%

U.S. SENATOR

Full term

Adam Schiff, Dem 9,036,252 58.9%

Steve Garvey, GOP 6,312,594 41.1%

STATEWIDE BALLOT MEASURES

Prop. 2 Bonds for Public School and College Facilities 58.7% Yes 41.3% No

Prop. 3 Constitutional Right to Marriage 62.6% Yes 37.4% No

Prop. 4 Bonds for Water, Wildfire, and Climate Risks 59.8% Yes 40.2% No

Prop. 5 Bonds for Affordable Housing and Infrastructure 45.6% Yes 55% No

Prop. 6 Eliminates Forcing Inmates to Work 46.7% Yes 53.3% No

Prop. 32 Raises Minimum Wage 49.3% Yes 50.7% No

Prop. 33 Local Government Residential Rent Control 40% Yes 60% No

Prop. 34 Restricts Spending of Prescription Revenues 50.9% Yes 49.1% No

Prop. 35 Provides Permanent Funding for Medi-Cal 67.9% Yes 32.1% No

Prop. 36 Increased Sentencing for Certain Drug and Theft Crimes 68.4% Yes 31.6% No

LOCAL BALLOT MEASURES (see Registrar for complete list)

Morgan Hill, Measure A: 12-year term limits

16.332 Yes 4,370 No

Morgan Hill, Measure B: 4-year mayoral term 10,871 Yes 9,304 No

The Secretary of State was required to compile the results of the presidential electors by Dec. 7, and will then certify the results of the entire election by Dec.13.