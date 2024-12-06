Saturday, December 7, 2024
Santa Clara County Certifies Final Official Results of Nov. 5 Vote

Final, Official Results
Dec. 5

SANTA CLARA COUNTY
750,606 votes counted
71% turnout

CALIFORNIA
16,140,044 votes counted
71% turnout

Totals are final official results from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters , the San Mateo County Clerk/Assessor/Recorder and final unofficial results from the California Secretary of State.

* incumbent

Source, Secretary of State, Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, San Mateo County Clerk.

CONGRESS

16th District

  • Sam Liccardo, Dem  179,583 (58.2%)
  • Evan Low, Dem   128.893 (41.8%)

17th District

  • Ro Khanna, Dem   172,462  (67.7%)
  • Anita Chen, GOP  82,415  (32.3%)

18th District

  • *Zoe Lofgren, Dem  147,674  (64.8%)
  • Peter Hernandez, GOP  80,832  (35.2%)

19th District

  • *Jimmy Panetta, Dem  252,458 (69.3%)
  • Jason Anderson, GOP  111,862  (30.7%)

LEGISLATURE

Senate

13th District

  • *Josh Becker, Dem  314,889 (72.5%)
  • Alexander Glew, GOP  119,674 (27.5%)

15th District

  • *Dave Cortese, Dem  260,719  (68.6%)
  • Robert Howell, GOP  119,310  (31.4)

Assembly

23rd District

  • *Marc Berman, Dem  115,833 (59.8%)
  • Lydia Kou, Dem  77,949 (40.2%)

24th District

  • *Alex Lee, Dem 105,150 (66.1%)
  • Bob Brunton, GOP  53,936 (33.9%)

25th District

  • *Ash Kalra, Dem  107,968 (68.4%)
  • Ted Stroll, GOP  49,861 (31.6%)

26th District

  • Patrick Ahrens, Dem  76,807 (56%)
  • Tara Sreekrishnan, Dem  60,392 (44%)

28th District

  • *Gail Pellerin, Dem  151,419 (66.9%)
  • Liz Lawler, GOP  75,069  (33.1%)

29th District

  • *Robert Rivas, Dem 99,600 (66%)
  • J.W. Paine, GOP  51,291 (34%)

SAN JOSE

Council District 2

  • Pamela Campos 16,883
  • Joe Lopez 14,362

Council District 6

  • Michael Mulcahy 19,629
  • Olivia Navarro 18,632

Council District 8

  • *Domingo Candelas  23,363
  • Tam Truong   17,432

Council District 10

  • George Casey  23,977
  • *Arjun Batra  17,507

Board of Supervisors

District 2

  • Betty Duong  52,584     53.3%
  • Madison Nguyen  45,897   46.7%

District 5

  • Margaret Abe-Koga  82,490   57.3%
  • Sally Lieber  61,937                         42.7%

Superior Court Judge

  • Johnene Linda Stebbins  341,191   56.8%
  • Jay Boyarsky  259,916                                43.2%

CITY ELECTIONS

Campbell

City Council, District 1
Terry Hines    1,599
Juan Rodriguez    1,430

City Council District 2
Sergio Lopez    3,029

Cupertino

City Council (2)
*Kitty Moore 10,348
Ray Wang  7,643       +64
Rod Sinks    7,579
*Hung Wei  6,887
Gilbert Wong  3,215
Barry Chang  2,794
Claudio Bono  2,167

Gilroy

Mayor
Greg Bozzo  11,274
*Marie Blankley  11,063

City Council (3)
*Zach Hilton 10,895
Terence Fugazzi  10,072
Kelly Ramirez 9,012
*Fred Tovar  8,625
Stefanie Elle 7,718
*Rebeca Armendariz  5,689

Los Altos

City Council (3)
*Sally Meadows  9,786
*Jonathan  Weinberg  8,771
Larry Lang  7,772
Ibrahim Bashir   7,200
Erik Steinle  3,822

Milpitas

Mayor
*Carmen Montano  8,378
Hon Lien 7,609
Anthony Phan  5,211
Voltaire Montemayor  2,200

City Council (2)
*Evelyn Chua  11,056
William Lam  7,162
Bill Chuan  6,370
Anu Nakka  6,245
Dipak Wsasthi  3,529
Juliette Gomez  2,966

Morgan Hill

Mayor
*Mark Turner  12,284
Yvonne Beltran  8,785

City Council A
Mirian Vega  2,551
David Dindak  2,041

City Council C
Soraida Iwanaga 2,298
Michael Orosco  1,904

Mountain View

City Council (4)
*Pat Showalter  13,523
*Emily Ann Ramos  13,232
Chris Clark  10,947
John McAlister  10,108
IdaRose Sylvester  8,878
Devon Conley 8,112
Erik Poicon  7,567
Nicholas Hargis  6.015
Jose Gutierrez  5,332

Palo Alto

City Council (4)
*Greer Stone  14,717
George Lu  13,520
*Pat Burt  12,925
Keith Reckdahl  11,561 +10
Dona Summa    11,551
Katie Causey  10,887
Cari Templeton 9,166
Anne Cribbs  7,462
Henry Etzkowitz  2,829

Santa Clara

City Council, District 1
Albert Gonzalez  2,507
Satish Chandra 2,012
Habir Bhatia  1,348

City Council, District 4
*Kevin Nara Park  3,371
Teresa O'Neill  2,324

City Council, District 5
*Suds Jain  3,539
David Kertes  3,010

City Council, District 6
Kelly Cox  4,040
George Guerra  1,834
*Anthony Becker  1,692

City Chief of Police
Cory Morgan  22,880
Mario Brasil  11,831

City Clerk
Bob O'Keefe  10,380
Poomima Gopi  9,953
Steve Kelly    9,415
Paul Tacci     5,491

Sunnyvale

Mayor
*Larry Klein  34,429
Russ Melton  12,914

City Council, District 2
*Alysa Cisneros  4,286
Jim Davis  1,937

City Council, District 4
Charlsie Chang  6,055

City Council, District 6
Eileen Le  4,031
Richard Lesher  2,202
Beverly Blau 1,132

Statewide Results

Source, California Secretary of State

PRESIDENT (statewide totals, approx. 60% counted)

  • Kamala Harris    9,276,179    58.5%
  • Donald Trump   6,081,697    38.3%

U.S. SENATOR

Full term

  • Adam Schiff, Dem   9,036,252     58.9%
  • Steve Garvey, GOP  6,312,594    41.1%

STATEWIDE BALLOT MEASURES

Prop. 2 Bonds for Public School and College Facilities  58.7% Yes   41.3% No

Prop. 3 Constitutional Right to Marriage  62.6% Yes   37.4% No

Prop. 4 Bonds for Water, Wildfire, and Climate Risks  59.8% Yes  40.2% No

Prop. 5 Bonds for Affordable Housing and Infrastructure  45.6% Yes  55% No

Prop. 6 Eliminates Forcing Inmates to Work  46.7% Yes  53.3% No

Prop. 32 Raises Minimum Wage  49.3% Yes  50.7% No

Prop. 33 Local Government Residential Rent Control 40% Yes 60% No

Prop. 34 Restricts Spending of Prescription Revenues  50.9% Yes 49.1% No

Prop. 35 Provides Permanent Funding for Medi-Cal  67.9% Yes 32.1% No

Prop. 36 Increased Sentencing for Certain Drug and Theft Crimes 68.4% Yes  31.6% No

LOCAL BALLOT MEASURES (see Registrar for complete list)

Morgan Hill, Measure A: 12-year term limits
16.332 Yes  4,370 No

Morgan Hill, Measure B: 4-year mayoral term  10,871 Yes  9,304 No

The Secretary of State was required to compile the results of the presidential electors by Dec. 7, and will then certify the results of the entire election by Dec.13.

 

