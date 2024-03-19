Unsigned Ballots Hold Key to Outcome of 16th District Race

Of the more than 180,000 votes cast in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties for candidates for the 16th Congressional District, about 1% were mailed ballots that were missing signatures.

Those ballots now hold the key to the final outcome of the 16th District race.

Nearly two weeks after the March 5 primary election, former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo held a comfortable nearly 8,000-vote lead for the top spot on the November ballot.

As of tonight, the contest for the ballot’s second spot remained a nail-biter.

With 99% of the ballots counted as of 5:24pm, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian held on to a 12-vote lead over State Assemblymember Evan Low.

The eventual winner of that race for second place will depend on how many of the 1,880 voters who mailed in unsigned ballots show up in the next two weeks to sign their ballots.

California is one of 30 states that require election officials to contact voters who have sent in an unsigned ballot and give them a chance to correct signature errors through a process called “ballot curing.” Once election officials match valid identification with the signature, the ballot gets counted.

That process is underway in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. As of March 18, Simitian held a 1,306-vote lead in San Mateo County, and Lowe held a 1,294 lead in Santa Clara County. Overall, more than 80% of 16th District votes came from Santa Clara County.

Liccardo, Low and Simitian had separated themselves from the rest of the 11-person field from the start of the ballot-counting process.

Simitian led throughout the first week after the March 5 Primary Election by as many as 1,500 votes, but by the end of the first week Low’s total surged past Simitian by 63 votes. Then two days later Simitian was back in the lead, by 44 votes, a margin that dwindled as the ballot counting continued over the weekend.

The California Secretary of State reported Simitian’s total as 30,204, and Low’s total was 30,192.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters reported March 18 that it held 50 Unprocessed Provisional Ballots, 150 Conditional Voter Registration Ballots and 1,200 Challenged (unsigned) Ballots.

The San Mateo County Elections Division reported 20 Conditional Voter Registration Ballots, and 680 Challenged (unsigned) Ballots.

These totals represent all votes cast for all candidates.

Math and geography continue to tilt in Simitian’s favor as the ballot counting moves towards its April 2 finale.

Of the more than 180,000 ballots cast for 16th District candidates, Low tallied 17.4% of the votes in Santa Clara County, and 13.5% of the votes in San Mateo County. Simitian tallied 16.6% of the Santa Clara County votes and more than 17% of the San Mateo totals.