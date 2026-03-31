Mahan Joins Five Candidates on Fresno State Debate Stage

Six candidates for governor appeared in Fresno for a debate at noon today at Fresno State. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan is the fundraising leader among those half-dozen at the debate.

Mahan, one of eight Democrats on the June 2 primary ballot, has raised $11.5 million according to the California Secretary of State finance website. The San Francisco Chronicle reported 30 billionaires have contributed to the gubernatorial race, with 25 giving to Mahan.

The two Republicans leading some polls — former TV news commentator Steve Hilton, R-Atherton, and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, R-Woodcrest — rank second and fourth, respectively, among candidates’ fundraising. The totals do not include money spent for individual campaigns by independent committees. Two PACs spending money on Mahan have said they have spent more than $13 million.

The overall fundraising leader in the primary campaign is billionaire businessman Tom Steyer at $101 million, according to state data. Steyer has funded almost all of his campaign.

Steyer did not appear at the debate, citing a conflict with an event in the Tijuana River Valley. Rep. Eric Swalwell also skipped Fresno, also citing a scheduling conflict.

Former Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, have raised $5.9 million. Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa raised $3.6 million, and former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra raised $2.9 million.

The candidates met for the first time since March 24, when a USC-hosted debate was canceled because of complaints that not enough racial minority candidates were invited. Based on polling and fundraising criteria established by the school, Villaraigosa, Becerra, Tony Thurmond, and Betty Yee were left out. The latter two have not broken $1 million combined in fundraising.

Today’s debate was hosted by the Western Growers Association and several other agricultural groups at the Resnick Student Union on the Fresno State campus.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.