Latest Health Care Tax Credit Bill Solution Emerges with More Bipartisan Support

Three members of Congress – Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Zach Nunn (R-IA), and Ro Khanna (D-CA) joined California Reps. Sam Liccardo (D-CA) and Kevin Kiley (R-CA) in backing what they called the only bipartisan proposal that extends ACA tax credits and pays for itself.

The Fix It Act has the broadest bipartisan coalition of any two-year extension of ACA tax credits, as Congress nears a December funding deadline.

“By cracking down on Medicare Advantage waste, capping eligibility while protecting working-class recipients and halting insurance fraud by unscrupulous brokers, the Fix It Act would prevent 22 million Americans who rely on ACA tax credits from seeing a sudden spike in healthcare costs, without adding to our nation’s deficit,” Liccardo, a former San Jose mayor, said in a statement.

“There’s a path to getting this done,” Liccardo said. “To my colleagues who want to protect Americans from skyrocketing premiums and pay for it by cutting waste, fraud, and abuse, join us—and let’s fix it.”

“There is a healthcare affordability crisis in this country. Bringing down costs shouldn’t be partisan. I am proud to cosponsor Rep. Liccardo and Rep. Kiley’s bill, the Fix It Act, to extend ACA premium tax credits for two years to stop healthcare costs from spiking for 22 million Americans who rely on them,” said Khanna in a statement.

“Our bipartisan legislation will assure Americans are spared from a massive increase in health care costs that is just around the corner,” added Kiley. “It provides a two-year extension for tax credits that 22 million Americans rely on, and does so in a fiscally responsible way – without increasing the deficit.”

Another moderate Republican, Lawler of New York, said, “I’m proud to cosponsor this bill because it takes a responsible, meaningful step toward lowering health-care costs for families who are being squeezed from every direction.”

“This legislation tackles those challenges head-on by increasing transparency, improving competition, and making it easier for patients to get the affordable care they deserve,” said Lawler. “My priority has always been delivering real, practical solutions for the people I represent, and this bill does exactly that.”

Click here for more information on the Fix It Act.

Democrats Reps. Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire and Deborah Ross of North Carolina, plus GOP Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska have also cosponsored the legislation.