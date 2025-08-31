Alum Rock School Board Moves to Demolish Burned MACSA Youth Center

A day after a fire of mysterious origin destroyed large parts of the former San Jose Mexican American Community Services Agency (MACSA) youth center, the local school board voted to take steps to demolish the site.

During a rare Saturday emergency meeting—announced less than 24 hours after a fire engulfed the one-time youth center—Alum Rock Union School Board trustees took the unanimous action.

In the weeks preceding the fire, the site had garnered attention from cultural advocates and elected leaders who have sought to reopen the youth center, closed since MACSA collapsed in 2016 in the wake of scandals and fund diversions from employee pension accounts.

Established advocacy organizations like Silicon Valley De-Bug and the Mexican Heritage Plaza wonder why trustees appeared more focused on demolition rather than revival—or investigating the fire’s cause.

San Jose Fire Battalion Chief Chris Fabiny said the initial emergency call early Friday morning described an “outside fire” in the area of Renaissance Academy at Mathson.

He affirmed the trustees’ unanimous and sole position to explore demolition and protect nearby students from toxic debris.

“The first engine noted heavy flame and smoke, with over 50% of the building already involved. By the time they were able to make access through the fence line and into the building to make sure nobody was inside, they reported that this was going to be a defensive fire, which means we’ve made sure there’s no life loss inside,” Fabiny told trustees Saturday.

“We were there because of the construction and the heavy fire load. Once the building starts to collapse on itself, it creates these pockets of fire and fuel that we can’t get to readily, so it takes quite a while to extinguish that fire.”

East San Jose community advocates with SOMOS Mayfair and the “Si Se Puede” collective initially scheduled a public meeting with the board of trustees Thursday to discuss a potential revival of the youth center—though the meeting was delayed to Sept. 11.

Hours after advocates staged a protest outside the Alum Rock Union School District headquarters to call for the trustees’ attention, neighbors of the MACSA site reported a fire.

While Fabiny said initial reports described the blaze as an “outside fire,” video obtained from neighbors showed the flames were contained within the MACSA building.

SOMOS Mayfair co-executive director Victor Vasquez and San Jose State Chicana and Chicano Studies associate professor Jonathan Gomez say the board of trustees is considering listing the district-owned site as “surplus land” so they can profitably lease it.

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor has served as the district’s land use consultant through Public Property Advisors (PPA)—a real estate and consulting business that focuses on school district properties.

“The issues have not changed since last night, 60% of our kids in Alum Rock live in poverty, a lot of them are lagging behind preschool enrollment,” Vasquez told trustees. “I want to ask you three things; that you recommit to working with us, that you commit to renovating and reconstructing the center with us and that we explore all the ways to preserve whatever’s left.”

“We’re here to remind you that you’re not alone. Let’s go ask the city, the county, the state and whoever is here to work with you.”

Board of Trustees President Linda Chavez grew frustrated by the concerns raised among community members and cut public comment short after only a fraction of attendants were allowed to speak.

When community members called for Chavez to continue public comment—she instead called a 30-minute recess. The board was quick to remind Chavez that she needed to call a vote before ordering a recess, which she promptly did. She received no support from her colleagues for the proposed 30-minute recess.

Board Vice President Andres Quinteros described the community’s calls for continued public comment as “militant activism” and was visibly in tears when approached for comment following the meeting.

Trustee Corina Loera-Herrera attempted to ask the board if the district’s insurance policy can cover the financial damages of the MACSA site fire—but Quinteros shut her down and said the topic was an “offline conversation” because, “we’re going to invite every lawyer to start coming out here.”

Despite his knowledge surrounding the potential optics of publicly discussing the district’s insurance claims, Quinteros said he had no personal knowledge of the district’s financial arrangements.

“Do you think I’m keeping track of all the district’s finances? Do you think I know everything they’re doing? I don’t know about the insurance” he said. “I feel like I’m being confronted and attacked right now.”

Chavez declined multiple requests for comment and locked herself in a public conference room before ordering the building to be closed to the public so trustees and legal counsel can meet in private.

Trustee Minh Pham said the school district superintendent, currently interim Sandra Garcia, still has to approve the board’s unanimous vote. Despite the vote to explore demolition, Pham said district-contracted workers will assess the site to determine if any aspect of the MACSA building can be saved.

“Structural engineers will do an assessment of the site to declare what’s safe, what’s unsafe, and if found to be unsafe by the structural engineers—they will take that part down under the state building code for schools,” he said.