Failed Santa Clara Council Candidate Quits Recall Effort Against Winner

Recall efforts from former Santa Clara city council candidate David Kertes against Councilmember Suds Jain fell on deaf ears after Kertes missed the Oct. 6 deadline to make good on his threats.

“As of close of business Monday, the proponents had not filed the above-mentioned documents,” said a letter signed by City of Santa Clara Clerk Bob O’Keefe. “The City Clerk/Elections Official has no discretion in accepting nor shall accept any late mandatory filings.”

Kertes’ campaign, launched Sept. 16, failed to turn in paper work showing at least 2,055 unique signatures from the more than 10,000 registered voters in District 5 needed for a recall effort on a special election ballot.

Kertes, who ran an unsuccessful campaign against then-incumbent District 5 Councilmember Jain, describes himself as a sales and marketing veteran. He said he is vice president of sales and marketing at American Equipment.

“My skills in negotiations, contracts, debates, and strategic planning are a perfect fit for what we currently need on the city council,” he wrote on his public NextDoor page.

Since losing in November by 314 votes, Kertes launched what critics described as a campaign to settle scores.

Long-time downtown Santa Clara advocate Mary Grizzle said she recently received a threat of litigation from Kertes’ attorney after a social media spat that Kertes took as a slander of his character.

Grizzle said she does not intend to back down from her commentary and advocacy after chatting with legal experts.

“Both (Mayor Lisa) Gillmor and Kertes took a lot of heat from the public on the cease and desist,” she said.

Kertes has since backed away from social media activities and could not be reached for comment. Jain was in a council meeting and did not return a request for comment.