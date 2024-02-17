Santa Clara VTA Announces Arrival of First of 92 New Hybrid Buses

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (SCVTA) announced the arrival of the first two of 92 state-of-the-art hybrid buses equipped with the revolutionary Allison eGen Flex Hybrid System.

VTA said it anticipates a steady delivery rate of six buses per week starting this week. The complete fleet is expected to be operational in the coming month as VTA decommissions most of its remaining diesel buses. Each new Hybrid bus has a price tag of roughly $822,800.

The Allison eGen Flex Hybrid System allows the new VTA buses to operate in an all-electric mode for up to 10 miles, significantly reducing emissions and noise in sensitive areas. This system not only enables the buses to operate accessories such as air conditioning and heating more efficiently but also improves fuel economy by up to 25% compared to conventional diesel buses.

The transportation agency said the new hybrid buses are:

Are equipped with the Allison eGen Flex Hybrid System for low emissions and fuel efficiency.

Have a 36-passenger seat layout, USB mobile charging ports, and innovative wireless Stop Request Buttons.

Have eeduced maintenance costs and downtime through the elimination of inefficient belt-driven accessories and electric hybrid regenerative braking.

With these new hybrid buses, VTA is set to offer its passengers a quieter, cleaner, and more efficient public transportation option.

“As VTA moves forward with this exciting transition, the authority invites the community to join in celebrating this milestone towards a cleaner, greener future.” the agency said in a press release.