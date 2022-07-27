Palo Alto to Shift Interim Police Chief, a San Jose PD Veteran, to Permanent Status

Palo Alto's acting police chief is set to take on the role permanently starting next month, city officials announced Tuesday.

Andrew Binder, who will become the city's permanent chief pending an Aug. 8 vote by the City Council, has served with Palo Alto police for more than seven years after 18 years with the San Jose Police Department and was named as acting chief in June.

Former Chief Robert Jonsen announced his retirement from the department earlier this year and is running for Santa Clara County sheriff. He was the leading vote-getter in the June 7 primary and is facing a runoff election in November against retired county sheriff's Capt. Kevin Jensen.

In the recruitment process for a new police chief, “one candidate clearly rose to the top for this critical leadership position,” City Manager Ed Shikada said in the announcement of Binder's selection. “I am confident that Andrew's experience and leadership skills position him well to advance Palo Alto's public safety priorities.”

Binder will lead a department with 86 sworn police officers and an annual budget of $40 million, according to the city.

“I am honored to continue to work with members of the police department, City Manager Shikada, and the city's department heads and look forward to building on the progress we've made delivering public safety services to the community,” Binder said in a statement.