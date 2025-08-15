SJ Police Union Says Discipline Was ‘Criminal, Unethical’ As City Defends Actions

This report was updated Thursday evening to include comments from San Jose City Attorney Nora Frimann.

The San Jose police union, the San Jose Police Officers’ Association, on Thursday issued a scathing indictment of the police department’s internal affairs procedures and demanded that City Hall improve its oversight of those procedures.

The union demanded an end to what it called “a broken discipline process within the San Jose Police Department,” and released a video it contended “details criminal, unconstitutional, unethical and incompetent actions that are sanctioned by SJPD command staff and city administration leadership that have ruined police officer lives.”

In a statement released before the union’s noon press conference at union headquarters on North Fourth Street, president Steve Slack said the video shows evidence of “rampant corruption, falsehoods and incompetence.”

Later in the day Thursday, City Attorney Nora Frimann responded by vigorously defending the actions of the Police Department and city officials.

City attorney says police union distorts the truth

In response to questions from San Jose Inside, Frimann said the police union revelations in the edited videos were efforts “to magnify and mischaracterize selected information...by crafting sound bytes from deposition testimony taken out of context” that were “disengenuous” distortions of the truth.

“We demand a fair, transparent and just discipline process,” said Slack. “What we have now is broken and riddled with petty vindictiveness, incompetence and outright corruption. When an official document is altered, with white-out, of all things, to reach a different conclusion, it should spur the police chief, city manager and city attorney to demand reform and hold wrongdoers accountable rather than doubling down to protect corruption.”

The video contained excerpts of videos from confidential depositions by San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph, Deputy Police Chief Brian Spears and two internal affairs lieutenants, and quoted, from city documents, Allison Suggs, assistant director of the city’s Office of Human Relations.

Union spokesman Tom Saggau told San Jose Inside Thurday that "the only reason we found out about what they [city officials] were doing was because the city proposed a new process that we agreed to that allowed for expanded discovery. Under the old rules we would have never known what they did."

The videos and documents released by the union were related to five different disciplinary cases, Saggau said.

The police union video, a compilation of multiple deposition videos, was narrated by Jim Shore, an attorney and partner with Massing Adam Jasmine Adam.

In one video, Spears appears to admit that he altered official internal affairs investigative documents, but declined to say whether he was ordered to do so.

Deputy chief admits he altered report

“Spears altered official investigative documents with a white-out, by changing a sergeant’s official written submission from a ‘personnel matter,’ which called for no further action against an officer, to a ‘request for department-initiated investigation’ – a significant escalation – and one that forever changed the course of one officer’s career when he was later terminated,” the unidentified narrator said in the police union video released today.

Spears “concealed unlawful conduct for more than two years,” the union alleged.

The union also said that San Jose Police Lt. John Barg “submitted four search warrant affidavits, under penalty of perjury, to a Superior Court Judge that were untruthful and contained material omissions and material misrepresentations.” In an answer to a question about this in the video deposition, Barg said, “At that point, no, I guess that was not true.”

Saggau said Barg's actions were in connection with an investigation of San Jose police officer Michael Richmond, who had been terminated in 2023 for alleged misconduct, then reinstated this spring on appeal.

In March, an arbitrator ordered Richmond’s full reinstatement as a city police officer, and later found the department owed him about $300,000 in back pay and benefits.

The arbitrator also ordered the city to pay $1.3 million in legal fees, finding that Barg's actions violated Richmond’s Fourth Amendment rights when he passed along information from the criminal investigation to Police Department's Internal Affairs investigators.

Frimann at odds with arbitrator

In her statement to San Jose Inside, Frimann said Richmond was terminated “for conduct unbecoming of an officer, misuse of authority, malfeasance, misconduct, and dishonesty in violation of the San Jose Municipal Code and the Police Department Duty Manual."

Frimann said Internal Affairs investigators had determined that Richmond made a phone call in which he pretended to be a Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy and threatened the person he was calling that she was being evicted from her residence and needed to immediately vacate.

“The phony call was made while Officer Richmond was on duty, but it was not related to his work as a San Jose police officer,” Frimann wrote. “Instead, Officer Richmond made the call to help a personal friend in a dispute with a tenant. Rather than acknowledge his error, Officer Richmond lied.”

The union also said that four days after the District Attorney’s Office had refused to file criminal charges in Barg’s investigation, Barg “violated the court’s order to seal the use of information gathered in his criminal investigation, [and] sent all search warrant materials to an Internal Affairs sergeant to start an administrative investigation.”

Frimann disagreed with the arbitrator, and said Barg's actions pasing along the evidence in a criminal investigation to internal affairs officers were legal and justified.

“There is no authority that the Electronic Communications Privacy Act prohibits such use, and it is difficult to believe that those who drafted that legislation thought it would be used to shield a police officer from discipline based on evidence obtained in a related criminal investigation," she told San Jose Inside.

Police chief explains training, oversight

In the video released today by the union, Joseph attempted to explain why there are no specific training procedures for internal affairs investigators.

“I don’t know that there’s specific training in the way that you asked that question,” the chief said in the deposition. “There’s not specific training for a lieutenant on the precise topic of determining the thoroughness and fairness of an internal affairs investigator’s work.”

Union narrator Shore commented that “While the chief insisted that no training is needed, his command officers routinely struggle to meet their obligations under the department’s duty manual and admit they are not even aware those obligations even exist.”

The police chief’s “assessment of his officers’ capabilities just doesn’t sync with the reality in his own department,” the union’s video narrator said.

In the video, Shore said the city’s review process “meant to provide oversight and accountability to the discipline process exists in name only.”

“The buck should stop at the city manager’s office, the final quality control check,” according to the union. “Instead, it’s become a rubber stamp for shoddy work.”

As an example, the video narrator said that Suggs, of the Human Resources Department, “spent a total of 13 minutes before deciding to terminate an officer.”

The investigation materials in the case cited, but not identified, by the union “consisted of nearly 15,000 pages of documents, hours of recorded interviews and body camera footage, reams of work that should have been reviewed but were not.”

The police union said: “Since 2015, the City Manager’s Office has been on notice that its oversight procedures needed an overhaul. The city’s own auditor recommended that the city establish minimum training requirements to improve the essential skills of its investigators, yet here we are a decade later: The same problems exist and there is no recognition of the need for reform – not yet.”

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.