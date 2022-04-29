Two Family Friends Plotted Kidnapping of Baby Brandon, DA Says

Two San Jose suspects were arraigned and charged this afternoon for the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby boy.

Evidence shows that the two plotted to snatch Brandon Doe from his grandmother’s care Monday afternoon, April 25, and that San Jose police tracked the child down to a suspect’s apartment in San Jose less than 24 hours later.

After a checkup, the child was determined to be uninjured and was reunited with his mother late Tuesday morning.

The motive behind what Rosen called a “broad-daylight, bizarre kidnapping” remains under investigation, he said.

Jose Portillo, 28, and Yesenia Ramirez, 43, were charged with kidnapping and related felonies. They were remanded to jail without bail at the request of the District Attorney’s Office. If convicted, they face lengthy prison terms.

A third suspect arrested on April 26, Baldomeo Sandoval, was released from custody today, according to the San Jose police, who said that details of his involvement came to light and he would not be facing charges at this time.

“The kidnapping of Baby Brandon sent a shudder through our whole community, not just us parents,” Rosen said in a statement.. “The San Jose police – who worked through the night to find and rescue this child – are the heroes of this story. Now, my office will go to work to hold his kidnappers accountable.”

On the day of the kidnapping, Rosen said the infant was being watched by his grandmother while his mother was at work.

He said evidence shows that Ramirez – a family friend – brought the grandmother to a local Walmart to go shopping. When they returned to the apartment on the 1000 block of Elm Street, the grandmother left Brandon on a bed. A few minutes later when the grandmother returned, the child was gone.

Soon after the 911 call came in just before 1 p.m., April 25, police began tracking the kidnapper and saw him on security videos walking toward the apartment while carrying an infant car seat covered by a blanket.

The man left the apartment with a noticeably heavier car seat. Police identified the kidnapper’s vehicle through security video, and it was registered to Ramirez.

They arrested Portillo at his apartment on the 2000 block of Mathers Street, where they found the child, according to the district attorney. The baby was examined at a hospital and was determined to be uninjured.

A search warrant served on Ramirez’s residence located numerous baby-care items, including baby formula, diapers of the same size worn by Baby Brandon, and a baby rocker.

Neither Ramirez nor Portillo are known to have any infant children of their own or infant family members living in their homes, Rosen said.