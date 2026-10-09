County and Partners Break Ground on Affordable Housing Project in Mountain View

The County of Santa Clara and partners celebrated the groundbreaking Thursday for a new affordable housing development in Mountain View that will provide 108 units of affordable housing,

The project, known as La Bella, will feature a wide range of housing options for people experiencing homelessness, low-income individuals and families, and people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

La Bella will include 27 units of Rapid Rehousing for unhoused residents, 69 units for people earning up to 60% of the area median income (AMI), 10 units for low-income people with disabilities, and two managers’ units.

The county is providing $10.5 million in funding to the project, including $8.5 million from the $950 million Measure A Affordable Housing Bond, approved by voters in 2016, and $2 million in funds dedicated to supporting people with disabilities.

La Bella is part of a memorandum of understanding between the County and the City of Mountain View to construct 200 units of Rapid Rehousing and Permanent Supportive Housing in the city for people experiencing homelessness. So far, nearly 180 have been funded and roughly 100 have been built.

La Bella was made possible through a land exchange between developer Alta Housing and neighboring Public Storage, allowing both organizations to reconfigure their properties for redevelopment.

“When I was a council member for the City of Mountain View, I was proud to work closely with Alta Housing and Public Storage to maximize the opportunity for affordable housing on this parcel of land.” said County Supervisor Margaret Abe-Koga, who represents District 5. ”As a Santa Clara County supervisor today, I am proud that $10.5 million came to this project through action by the Board of Supervisors, and $8.5 million of that was through the voter-approved 2016 Measure A funds,”, which includes Mountain View.

Abe-Koba said the project shows what is possible when public agencies, private partners and nonprofit organizations work together with a shared commitment to expanding affordable housing.

"As the cost of housing for families keeps rising across our region, the County continues to play a vital role in investing in affordable housing projects across our community,” said County Executive James R. Williams. “The City of Mountain View has been a key partner in expanding the supply of affordable housing in North County, helping to deliver urgently needed homes for families and strengthen the quality of life for all residents.”

Since the passage of the affordable housing bond, the Board of Supervisors has approved approximately $747 million for 65 multifamily rental housing developments in 12 cities. More than half of these developments are already in operation.

In Mountain View, roughly $67 million in affordable housing bond funds have been awarded to six developments totaling more than 540 units. La Bella is the second project funded by the affordable housing bond to break ground in Mountain View this year.

La Bella will feature:

51 units for low-income and very low-income individuals and families

27 units of Rapid Rehousing for people experiencing homelessness

18 units for extremely low-income individuals and families (up to 30% of Adjusted Median Income), including seven three-bedroom units

10 units for low-income people with disabilities

Two manager’s units.

La Bella will also include a community room, bicycle storage, and rooftop solar panels.

Located at 1020 Terra Bella Ave., the project is situated in a former industrial area that is transitioning to high-density residential housing. The location offers excellent access to public transit, employment centers, shopping and community amenities.

“La Bella is a great example of what we can accomplish when the City, affordable housing partners, and the private sector work together and think creatively about how we use land,” said Mountain View Mayor Emily Ann Ramos. “Through a land swap and donation from Public Storage, Alta Housing was able to assemble a larger site and roughly double the number of affordable homes that could be built here. I’m grateful to Alta Housing, Public Storage, and all of our local, state, and federal partners who helped make this possible, and I’m excited to celebrate another step toward making Mountain View a community where people of all incomes can call home.”

