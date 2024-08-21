San Jose Police Arrest Pair for 2020 Homicide

San Jose police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of a man sitting in his vehicle in East San Jose in 2020.

Police announced Aug. 16 that they had arrested 27-year-old Hulizes Garcia-Urista and 29-year-old Jairo Ortiz-Plancarte last week.

At 5:1pm on Nov. 20, 2020, police responded to the 2200 block of Orlando Drive for a report of a person shot. Arriving officers found a man who was shot multiple times in his vehicle. The victim was transported to a hospital where he died. A suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving.

On Aug. 13, police located and arrested Garcia-Urista in San Jose and booked him into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of murder.

One day later police arrested Ortiz-Plancarte in San Jose and booked him into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact.

The killing was the city's 39th homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Van Brande via email at [email protected] or [email protected] or by calling (408) 277-5283.