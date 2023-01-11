San José Evacuation Centers Filling Up, City Warming Centers Ready to Help

The City of San José and American Red Cross announced Monday that its 24-hour emergency evacuation center at Seven Trees Community Center, 3590 Cas Drive, was at capacity. Starting at 4pm Jan. 9, the city will open an additional 24-hour emergency evacuation center at Camden Community Center, 3369 Union Ave.

Both centers will be open until Monday, Jan.16. Individuals, families, pets and service animals are welcome. No prior referral or reservation is needed. Hand-washing stations, portable restrooms, showers, cots, and laundry stations are available onsite.

Warming Centers

Warming Centers are available in San José.to anyone who needs to dry off, warm up, use a restroom and charge devices during the storm. Amenities include heated rooms, seats, water, Wi-Fi, and power outlets to charge devices. Service animals only are allowed at warming center locations.

Seven library branches and two community centers also have set aside space to be used as daytime warming centers during regular business hours. These locations are:

Alum Rock Branch Library – 3090 Alum Rock Ave.

East San José Carnegie Branch Library – 1102 East Santa Clara St.

Educational Park Branch Library – 1772 Educational Park Drive

Hillview Branch Library – 1600 Hopkins Drive

Joyce Ellington Branch Library – 491 East Empire St.

Pearl Avenue Branch Library – 4270 Pearl Ave.

Rose Garden Library – 1580 Naglee Ave.

Camden Community Center – 3369 Union Ave.

Southside Community Center – 5585 Cottle Road

In addition, all libraries and community centers are warm spaces open to the public during regular hours. Visit https://www.sjpl.org/locations-table for library hours and http://bit.ly/sjcommunitycenters for community center hours.

Overnight Warming Locations (OWLs) are available at Roosevelt Community Center (901 East Santa Clara Street) and West Valley Branch Library (1243 San Tomas Aquino Road). OWLs are open nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Spots are by referral only and the public can call 408-539-2105 or email [email protected] The county offers additional shelters. Unhoused individuals seeking shelter can call the county’s Here4You Call Center at 408-385-2400 to find placement within the county.

Residents needing transportation to any of the city’s daytime warming locations or overnight warming locations may take VTA buses to those locations at no cost. Service animals are welcome.

Road, Pedestrian Bridge, and Park Closures

On Sierra Road, a mudslide has closed the stretch between Skyview Drive and Felter Road. It remains closed today until crews can clear debris.

Bailey Avenue from McKean Road to 555 Bailey Avenue is closed.

Santa Teresa Boulevard between Bailey Avenue to Bayliss Drive is closed due to a mudslide and flooding water.

Yerba Buena Creek Upper Pedestrian Bridge has closed due to unstable soil conditions.

Road closure information will continue to be updated at http://bit.ly/SJStormPrep.

For information about City of San José park and park facility closures, visit https://bit.ly/SJParkClosures..

Sandbag Locations

There is high demand at Valley Water’s sandbag locations throughout the county. The City of San José is replenishing sandbag supplies as they become available. Bring a shovel and, if possible, someone to help fill bags and carry them to your vehicle as some sites do not have pre-filled sandbags. Valley Water offers a helpful video on how to fill sandbags: https://youtu.be/jvEYE7yi_Vw

Potential Flood Hot Spots

Valley Water and City Field Inspection Teams are continuing to monitor the following locations in San José as potential areas of flooding:

Ross Creek at Cherry Avenue

Guadalupe River at West Alma Avenue

Canoas Creek in the Nightingale neighborhood

Canoas Creek at Santa Teresa Boulevard

Upper Penitencia Creek at Mabury and King Roads

Upper Penitencia at Berryessa Road

Upper Penitencia neighborhood near Toyon Elementary

The potential areas of flooding are not limited to only these locations. To learn if your home or business is in a Special Flood Hazard Area, visit http://www.valleywater.org/floodzone.