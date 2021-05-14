Another Challenger Jumps into Santa Clara County Supes Race

Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine this week formally declared his candidacy for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat.

Constantine, a retired firefighter who has served on the Morgan Hill City Council since 2010, highlighted his experience and supporters in a press release from his supervisorial campaign earlier this week.

“Rich will bring a unique perspective to the Board having served our communities as a firefighter and now a mayor,” said former Congressman Mike Honda. “Rich has an incomparable track record of protecting open space in South County, combating traffic congestion, strengthening our workforce and ensuring that families have access to healthcare. District 1 residents deserve a representative like Rich who knows the unique issues and strengths of the district and who can get to work on day one.”

Constantine initially filed paperwork with county officials for the 2022 District 1 election in March. He joins a crowded field of South County political veterans that includes former San Jose City Councilmember Johnny Khamis, County Board of Education Trustee Claudia Rossi and Los Gatos Mayor Rob Rennie.

County Supervisorial District 1 is geographically the largest of the five districts represented on the board. It includes all of South County, as well as portions of south San Jose, the towns of Los Gatos and Monte Sereno and unincorporated areas to the west. The District 1 seat is currently occupied by Supervisor Mike Wasserman, who will be termed out at the end of 2022 after serving three elected four-year terms on the board.

The primary election for the District 1 seat will take place June 7, 2022, with the general election occurring on Nov. 8.

Constantine was first elected to the Morgan Hill City Council in 2010, and has served as mayor since 2018. He is retired from the San Jose Fire Department and has volunteered as a member of the U.S. Air Force Civil Air Patrol search and rescue unit.

He has coached youth football for several years and volunteered for March of Dimes, Susan G. Komen Foundation, MDA, San Jose Firefighters Burn Foundation and American Red Cross Hero Celebration selection committee, according to the May 10 press release from his campaign.

Among his supporters for the County Supervisor District 1 seat is Morgan Hill Unified School District Trustee Wendy Sullivan.

“I’m proud to support Rich Constantine for Supervisor. Our children and families need a champion on the Board who understands that access to childcare, health services and critical social service programs are needed throughout the County— and that champion is Rich,” Sullivan said.

Constantine has lived in Santa Clara County for 37 years. He lives in Morgan Hill with his wife, Andrea, and daughter, Emma.