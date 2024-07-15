Liccardo Spends More than Low as His 16th District War Chest Grows

Sam Liccardo is raising more money, spending more money and has more money in the bank than Evan Low in California’s 16th Congressional District, according to financial reports both candidates filed today with the Federal Election Commission.

These new numbers continue the trends set in the first quarter, and are sharp indicators of the uphill battle that Low faces in his bid for the prized Silicon Valley congressional seat.

As the campaign between the two Democrats approaches its final three-month stretch, Liccardo, former mayor of San Jose and top vote-getter in the March primary, had $710,586 cash on hand, nearly twice the amount of available cash held by Low, a California state assembly member, as of June 30.

The required financial statements for the second quarter of 2024 filed by the candidates’ campaigns showed $1,652,846 in new individual contributions for Liccardo, more than double the $751,279 raised by Low in the same period. For the entire campaign, which includes the primary, Liccardo’s contributions reached $4,338,803. Since he announced late last year, Low has reported $2,489,161 in individual contributions.

The second quarter financial reports showed no changes in the momentum established by Liccardo since early this year, as the former mayor continues to accumulate endorsements and raise money faster than Low, a former Campbell city council member.

In the second quarter, when the two-person race began following the final primary determination, Liccardo spent $376,624, more than the $276,358 spent by Low.

Since their respective campaigns began after incumbent Rep.Anna Eshoo announced her plans to retire after three decades, Liccardo has spent $2,351,995, compared to $2,642,663 spent by the Low campaign.