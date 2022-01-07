San Jose Assemblyman Leads Renewed Push for Universal Health Care

To implement single-payer health care, or not to implement single-payer health care?
That’s the question facing state lawmakers after a group of Democratic legislators on Thursday unveiled a package of bills to create a universal health care program called CalCare.
The proposal has already earned better reception than it did last year, when it was tabled without a hearing after lawmakers raised concerns about its lack of a funding source.
Assemblymember Ash Kalra, a San Jose Democrat, is the proposal’s main author.
“Doing nothing is not action," he said."It is, in fact, the cruelest of actions while millions suffer under our watch.”
Democratic Assemblymember Jim Wood of Santa Rosa said Thursday that he will vote to move the bill forward next week when it’s scheduled to be considered by the Assembly Health Committee, which he leads.
Says Wood: “I continue to feel the frustration, desperation, and quite frankly, the anger that many Californians experience in their efforts to access quality and affordable health care. Something’s got to give, so next Tuesday, I’ll be voting for change.”
But the funding source — new taxes — proposed in a separate bill will likely face an uphill battle. Tax hikes must be approved by two-thirds of lawmakers in both the state Assembly and Senate — a tall order, especially in an election year — and a majority of voters to go into effect. And the doctors’ lobby, insurance industry and business groups are already mobilizing against the bill.
Rob Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable: This “middle-class tax increase will drive more families into poverty, force more small businesses to close and compel more employers — and jobs — to leave this state.”
Here’s a closer look at how state lawmakers are proposing to pay for universal health care, which state analysts in 2017 estimated could cost about $400 billion annually:
- A 2.3% excise tax on businesses after their first $2 million in income.
- A 1.25% payroll tax on employers with 50-plus workers.
- An additional 1% payroll tax on wages for resident employees earning more than $49,900.
- A progressive income tax starting at 0.5% for Californians earning more than $149,500, up to 2.5% for people making about $2.5 million annually. (Those rates would also be adjusted for inflation.)
The bills present a conundrum for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who vowed to implement single-payer health care when campaigning for the governorship in 2018.
That earned him the backing of powerful groups like the California Nurses Association and progressive activists — and now they want him to make good on his promise, especially after they mobilized to help him defeat the recall last September. An estimated 3.2 million Californians remain uninsured.
Emily Hoeven is a reporter with CalMatters.
Tax & Spend – It Never Ends with CA Politicians…
How much of your earned income is a “Fair Share” for CA to take and redistribute?
No wonder the taxpayers are leaving the Bay Area and CA…
The middle-class, well-off, & prepared (ie. folks with the discipline to have savings) have the option to LEAVE the Bay Area…
—————————————
—— “Data shows San Fran Bay Area, LA both Lost Residents in same year for 1st time (17Dec2021 ABC7news) —–
“… 56% of Bay Area Residents Plan to Move OUT of the Region in next Few Years, poll finds…”
“CA reported its 1st ever annual Population Decline …(losing) 182,083 people in 2020.
…(Dec 17th) the state said it lost 173,000 people between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021.”
A confirmation “…CA’s once seemingly boundless population growth has ended.
It also shows that, for the first time ever, LA County and
the 9 SanFran Bay Counties simultaneously LOST Population in the same year.
Together, those 2 areas account for more than 44% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents and have some of the most expensive housing prices in the nation.”
“The 9 Bay Area counties, which have a combined population of about 7.7 million, lost roughly 64,000 people.”
“CA has 10 counties with at least 1 million people, and 7 of them lost population.
That includes San Diego County, which lost 15,000 people for its first reported annual decline.”
“Critics blame CA’s High Cost of Living and Increasing Crime.”
“When you Can’t Afford to Live in some semblance of Comfort or you Can’t Feel Safe,
those are huge drivers in Quality Of Life,”
“…….because of CA Public Policy.”
“CA’s govt is run by Dems,
and Republicans have routinely pointed to the declining population numbers as proof people are fleeing the state in droves because they are frustrated by the state’s policies.”
Has any thought or work been done on how this would replace Medicare, Medicaid, S-CHIP, VA’s Tri-Care, Indian Health, etc., on all other than federal property?