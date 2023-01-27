Rosemary Kamei Begins Role as San Jose Vice Mayor

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and the City Council on Jan. 24 unanimously approved Mahan’s nomination for Vice Mayor, Councilmember Rosemary Kamei.

Councilmember Kamei was elected to San José City Council last year with over 60% of the popular vote, representing District 1 in West San José.

Kamei “will bring our council together and help us be productive,” Mahan told the council.

Councilmember Peter Ortiz seconded the mayor’s motion. ”She has critical experience in building consensus and a willingness to listen,” he said.“Little girls of color will see themselves in Councilmember Kamei.”