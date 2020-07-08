Private Healthcare Systems Still Lagging in COVID-19 Tests

Private healthcare systems, which had been chided by Santa Clara County officials for lagging in the effort to boost the pace of COVID-19 testing, have stepped up, but still have a ways to go to match the county totals, according to a new county public health dashboard.

The dashboard unveiled today shows the Kaiser Permanente, which serves 40 percent of all healthcare consumers in the county, conducted 32,682 COVID-19 tests February through June, nearly half of the number of virus tests administered by the county.

County officials last month had complained that county facilities and testing sites run by Valley Medical Center were handling nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 tests. This prompted the county on June 10 to order large private health systems to provide no-cost tests on demand.

Many of these large healthcare systems were already making testing available to their patients, but the order requires testing of those who are symptomatic, contacts of known cases, and front-line workers.

“All large healthcare systems in the county need to provide this level of care to those they serve,” the county says on its public health website. “We are heartened to see that healthcare systems are starting to provide increased testing, but more work is ahead.”

The dashboard shows the county averaging a total of more than 4,000 tests per day, its original stated goal. To achieve its new goal of 10,000 tests per day, each of the three private health systems will need to match the county’s daily total.

The new numbers show that the county healthcare system accounted for approximately 30 percent of the 232,899 total tests conducted February through June. Numbers for July were not yet available.

The new dashboard showed that Stanford Health Care administered 29,759 tests in the February-June period, Palo Alto Medical Foundation reported 11,802 tests, El Camino Health reported 7, 848 tests, and HCA Healthcare reported 3,468 tests in the five-month period.

In the same period, two private labs, Verily and OptumServe, accounted for 22,136 and 10,057 tests, respectively.

The average turnaround time for all tests was less than two days.

The new dashboard is available at https://www.sccgov.org/sites/covid19/Pages/dashboard-testing.aspx.