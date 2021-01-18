California Calls for Pause on Moderna Vaccines Over Reports of Allergic Reactions

Santa Clara County put a pause on administering the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine due to allergic reactions under investigation by state regulators.

More than 330,000 doses of Moderna’s 41L20A inoculation were distributed throughout California, including 21,800 to Santa Clara County.

“To the county’s knowledge, no doses from this lot of vaccine have been administered to anyone in Santa Clara County,” officials said in a news release Monday.

According to the California Department of Public Health, a “higher-than-usual” number of potential allergic reactions were reported with the Moderna vaccine. “Fewer than 10 individuals” reportedly required medical attention within a day of receiving the shot, state public health officials said.

The reactions are the subject of separate probes by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the Food and Drug Administration, Moderna and California’s public health division.

The state’s advice to pump the brakes on the vaccine comes out of “an abundance of caution,” according to the county’s news release.

Vaccine providers are required by law to report adverse vaccination reactions to the federal government. Santa Clara County officials say they haven’t heard of any problems with the vaccine locally, however.

“While no vaccine or medical procedure is without risk,” the state’s announcement noted, “the risk of a serious adverse reaction is very small.”

County officials say they alerted providers that received the Moderna doses. Namely, the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Stanford. Health Care and El Camino Health.