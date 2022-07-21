Police Chief Saves San Jose Man with Drug Overdose in Good Samaritan Act

The life of a San Jose man with a suspected fentanyl overdose was saved Tuesday after the city police chief and an assistant chief were flagged down by the victim's girlfriend, police said.

Police Chief Anthony Mata and Assistant Chief Paul Joseph were flagged down at approximately 12:40pm in the 500 block of Coleman Avenue, according to a police statement. The police brass were told that the man had ingested a white powdery substance and was unresponsive.

Additional officers arrived and administered two doses of Narcan, successfully counteracting the effects of the drug until paramedics arrived, according to police. The man was transported to a hospital where he was stabilized.

The substance was suspected to be fentanyl, an opioid that is between 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin.

Santa Clara County's Behavioral Health Services Department has made Narcan available countywide as part of its Overdose Prevention Project.

San Jose police lost one of their own to a fentanyl overdose this spring when Officer De'Jon Packer succumbed to the drug and was found dead in his home in Milpitas on March 13.