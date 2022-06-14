Owner of Martial Arts Studio Accused of Raping San Jose Elementary Student

San Jose police today announced the arrest of the owner of a San Jose martial arts studio on multiple charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 whom he met when he operated an after-school program at Trace Elementary in San Jose.

Ernest Ramirez, 54, of San Jose was arrested June 9 by the San José Police Department's Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploitation Detail.

Police said the victim attended the after-school program between August 2020 and June 2021, where the sexual assaults occurred. The victim had since relocated with family out of state when they reported the incidents.

With the assistance of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for suspect Ramirez, who was located and arrested June 9 in San José by detectives and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on four counts of rape of a child under 14 years old, and four counts of oral copulation upon a person under 14 years of age by means of force or fear.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is urged to contact Detective Montoya #3644 of the San José Police Department at 408-537-1382 or e-mail [email protected]