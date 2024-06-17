Fire SE of San Jose 100% Contained Sunday

The Felipe Fire southeast of San Jose was 100 percent contained at 19.05 acres as of Cal Fire's update on social media at 11:14am. Sunday, an assistant fire chief confirmed.

While the fire is100 percent contained, “we will have patrol resources at the scene once in the morning and once in the afternoon for a couple of days,” to keep an eye on the scene, said Steven Blythe, assistant chief with the Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit.

The fire was reported to the San Jose Police Department at 8:24am Saturday in dry vegetation just inside the San Jose city limits near Meadowlands Lane and Wild Meadow Way.

Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit joined the fight as the fire spread south/southeast into an unincorporated area near San Felipe Road and Las Animas Road.

Forward progress was stopped at about 10am, according to Cal Fire.

No injuries or damaged structures were reported.